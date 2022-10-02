Top 5 Key Plays in Eagles Win Over Jaguars

PHILADELPHIA – Here are my top five plays from the Eagles' 29-21 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars in an intra-conference game played in the rain and wind at Lincoln Financial Field on Sunday

1. JAMES BRADBERRY’S INTERCEPTION

The Eagles were nursing the 20-14 lead they took into halftime late into the third quarter when on a second-and-seven throw from the 16, Bradberry stepped in front of Christian Kirk for an interception at the 7-yard line.

Any kind of score in that situation would have given the Jags momentum, but Bradberry's second pick of the season prevented that from happening.

2. HAASON REDDICK’S TWO STRIP SACKS

The Eagles' edge rusher put himself in a position to win the NFC Defensive Player of the Week Award.

It would be the third straight week an Eagles defensive player won the award, doing so on the heels of Darius Slay in Week 2 and Brandon Graham in Week 3.

Even if he doesn’t, Redick did what he says is his goal every week – to impact the game's outcome.

Both sacks came in the fourth quarter.

The first, with 12:13 to play, he recovered at the Jacksonville 24-yard line.

Seven plays later, Miles Sanders scooted in from 5 yards out for a 29-14 lead. It was the Eagles’ first touchdown in the second half since the third quarter in the season opener against the Lions.

Reddick’s second sack ended the game and squashed any life the Jags had after their defense held on fourth-and-two with 1:54 left in the game. Javon Hargrave recovered and the Eagles' offense ran out the clock

3. JALEN HURTS’ TOUCHDOWN

The quarterback didn’t throw for any touchdowns but his hard-nosed 3-yard run on fourth down put the Eagles on the board and trimmed the Jags’ lead to 14-7 with 9:13 to go in the second quarter.

He took a vicious hit from Jacksonville LB Devin Lloyd as he crossed the goal line. The ball popped out when Hurts hit the ground, but he had crossed the goal line before it did.

It was the QB’s fourth TD run of the season. He had 10 last year and is on pace to top that total this year.

4. JAKE ELLIOTT’S FIELD GOAL

The Eagles kicker drilled a 28-yard field goal with 13:42 left in the game that stretched the Eagles’ lead to two scores at 23-14 and marked the first second-half points the team had scored since the third quarter in the opener at Detroit.

Head coach Nick Sirianni had called timeout with two seconds to go in the third quarter so Elliott could kick with the wind at his back. Elliott made it from 43 yards, but he was roughed and the Eagle accepted the penalty, taking points off the board.

The offense didn’t do anything with it, so Elliott was sent out again.

Kicking into the wind – and at the same side of the field where he had missed a PAT for the first time since Dec. 6, 2020 to snap his consecutive PAT streak at 63, he was good.

“I hit the ball well, it was a good operation, but I just looked up and the wind was pushing it away,” said Elliott about his PAT miss. “It was a gusty day, unpredictable a little bit, but that’s what you get playing in Philly.”

5. MILES SANDERS’ 35-YARD RUN

The RB had a career-high 134 yards on a career-high 27 carries, but one of his best may have been the 35-yard run late in the third quarter that brought the Eagles to the 50. The run helped the offense get in position for Elliott's 28-yard field goal.

