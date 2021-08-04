Training Camp Thoughts Day 7: The Good and Bad with Jalen Hurts

The Eagles' QB1 threw an interception to rookie JaCoby Stevens and followed it with a perfect go-ball to John Hightower

PHILADELPHIA - A second consecutive day of pads greeted the Eagles on Wednesday morning as Nick Sirianni and his coaching staff raced through another 75-minute practice session on Day 7 of training camp.

The key sequence of the practice came on back-to-back plays during a team-drill period.

The first wasn't good for Jalen Hurts as the second-year quarterback didn't seem to decipher rookie linebacker JaCoby Stevens in coverage and the LSU product was able to intercept the football. A quick straw poll of the beat writers on the sideline labeled it Hurts' worst throw of camp.

Stevens, an undersized sixth-round pick making the transition from safety at LSU to LB in the NFL, lauded the coaching staff for getting him in a position to make the play.

"It just speaks how camp goes," said Stevens. "... the story behind it is at the beginning of camp Jalen and [the offense] ran a play-action pass and LB wise we have to just bust into our coverage. That's just linebacker 101, play the run and then bust out.

"In my situation, I was busting out too wide and opened up the window. Today JG [defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon] made the call and they basically ran a play-action pass. I busted out to the landmark my coaches have been telling me to bust out to in these last two weeks and I get an interception."

For Stevens, it was not only validation of his own play but also a signal that he's being taught the right way.

"... It was a sign the coaches know what they are talking about so listen to them," the rookie noted.

The silver lining for Hurts is that there was no head-hanging, just a short memory.

On the next play, the QB hit John Hightower down the left sideline on a go-route in which the second-year receiver made an excellent leaping catch despite sticky coverage by camp star Zech McPhearson, who was getting first-team reps in place of Darius Slay, a veteran who was enjoying the second maintenance day of camp.

"It was just a regular go-ball and I just high-pointed in," Hightower said.

Earlier in the week offensive coordinator Shane Steichen noted the deep ball has been there for Hurts during the first full week of work.

"The way he throws the deep ball, he hit [WR] DeVonta [Smith] the other day on this field for a big deep ball and he hit [TE] Zach [Ertz] the other day down the sideline, too," Steichen said. To be able to throw the deep ball and hit guys in stride, [the Smith throw is] an 80-yard touchdown instead of a 60-yard gain. So, really impressed with how he throws the deep ball right now."

Jalen Hurts USA Today

SCREAMIN' SIRIANNI

While Nick Sirianni seems like an affable fellow when speaking to the media, the rookie head coach isn't afraid to raise his voice and he got on his WR group for the second straight day Wednesday.

About 24 hours earlier it seemed to be about metal errors and things like splits. On Wednesday, Jalen Regaor got an earful from the head coach while Jay-Z was bumping in the background.

Sirianni has been very hands-on when it comes to the WR group as a whole and a sense of urgency seems to be developing with Smith sidelined for a few weeks with an MCL sprain.

Reagor and Travis Fulgham took most of the first-team reps on the outside with Greg Ward working in the slot. J.J. Arcega-Whiteside tends to get more slot work when the offense works in the red zone.

SNAPPIN' BLUES

Undrafted rookie center Harry Crider delivered consecutive poor snaps to veteran QB Joe Flacco while getting second-team work. Normal second-team center Luke Juriga was with the ones as Jason Kelce rested.

The worst part is that they weren't shotgun snaps. Flacco was under center and Crider, an Indiana product, didn't seem to get the ball high enough and into Flacco's hands.

SANDERS SNAFU

Miles Sanders has been working diligently to improve his receiving skills in camp, often working on the JUGS machine before practice and having coaches toss poorly-thrown balls to him on purpose in between some drills.

Miles Sanders John McMullen

The RB1 is typically excellent at those kinds of things and then goes on the field and the drops return on occasion.

On Wednesday. Sanders couldn't corral a dump-off from Hurts during a 7-on-7 red-zone drill. The throw was not perfect but should have been caught and Sanders seemed a little frustrated after seeing the football hit the turf for the second consecutive practice.

GOING THROUGH THE MOTIONS?

After Jordan Mailata's excellent practice during the first padded session on Tuesday, Andre Dillard was back with the first team at left tackle Wednesday and seemed to hold up OK.

Most have already called this competition for Mailata but the Eagles seem intent on letting the battle play out, probably through the preseason.

COVID MOVEMENT

The Eagles took safety Andrew Adams off the Reserve/COVID-19 list before practice and the veteran safety worked into summer action for the first time.

Linebacker Alex Singleton also returned to the sideline as the veteran LB ramps up for his return from the list.

In the other roster news, the Eagles waived/injured cornerback Nate Meadors (hamstring), who never practiced this summer. If Meadors clears waivers he will revert to the Eagles' injured reserve list and the team will likely reach an injury settlement with him at some point.

The full maintenance day list, along with Slay, was DT Fletcher Cox and DE Brandon Graham on the defense with TE Zach Ertz, RT Lane Johnson, and C Jason Kelce getting a break for the offense.

Linebacker Davion Taylor has been dealing with a quad injury and now is out with a calf problem after leaving practice early on Tuesday. He was listed as week-to-week by the team which sets Taylor back. He had been getting plenty of first-team reps before the injury and the strength of Taylor's game in his speed so his legs have to be right.

Smith (knee), right guard Brandon Brooks (hamstring), wide receiver Michael Walker (foot), tight end Jason Croom (knee), and left guard Isaac Seumalo (hamstring) remained sidelined with injuries while defensive end Ryan Kerrigan (thumb) returned in a limited fashion.

PRACTICE GAME BALL

Let's give it to Stevens for taking his coaching points, implementing them on the field, and producing.

