Training Camp Thoughts Day 9: Dreadful Day for Offense

PHILADELPHIA - It was Jalen Hurts’ 23rd birthday Saturday and the Eagles’ defense came bearing gifts that weren’t exactly on the second-year quarterback’s Amazon wishlist.

Jonathan Gannon’s unit has been better than the offense for the vast majority of training camp but Day 9 was a downright smothering performance for the top unit with Hurts unable to get anything going behind a makeshift offensive and a wide receiver group unable to get much separation at all.

Perhaps the worst play came when camp star Josh Sweat pressured Hurts, going around Andre Dillard, to flush right and Eric Wilson baited the young QB into a poor throw that was picked by the speedy linebacker.

Another INT was avoided only because linebacker Alex Singleton, who was activated from the Reserve/COVID-19 list before the session, and cornerback Steve Nelson ran into each other while trying to play the ball.

During one stretch the Philadelphia defense recorded five consecutive PBUs.

The strangest play of practice came on the final play when the Eagles offense actually converted with a pass to Jason Huntley on what CB Avonte Maddox called a third-down jamboree competition.

You have to celebrate something I guess.

LEFT TACKLE COMPETITION ROLLS ON

After a rest day, the LT rotation marched on with no changes and Andre Dillard handling first-team work.

Sweat again gave the embattled Dillard plenty of headaches and while Jordan Mailata has clearly been better in camp, it’s becoming increasingly obvious that the ceiling of the ultimate winner at LT is going to be mediocrity.

PHYSICAL CB PLAY

Nelson continues to be very physical in camp and really showed that today in one-on-ones with the 6-foot-2, 215-pound Travis Fulgham.

The veteran CB’s issues to date have been with the deep ball and it will be interesting to see how his playing style translates when the Eagles start seeing different opponents.

KILLIN’ IT

One of the few highlights for the offense was Adrian Killins in one-one-one drills when the speedy running back turned receiver beat Maddox on the go route.

The latter was trying a new coverage technique on the rep, got his foot stuck in the ground, and lost the 5-foot-8 speedster quickly.

"He's quick. He's quick and fast," Maddox said when discussing Killins. "Today he had a good play in one on ones and you know, the new technique he's trying to get it down. I got my feet stuck in the ground and he just ran so you know he's definitely fast, definitely quick. I'm excited to see him there [at WR] this year. It's fun matching up against him."

OL TWEAKS

The Eagles coaching staff has made sure to look at a lot of players at a lot of different positions and made some tweaks on the offensive line today, getting Jack Driscoll and Sua Opeta reps at the guard positions with the first-team in place of Matt Pryor and Nate Herbig.

Herbig took snaps as the second-team center and Pryor was taking reps as the second and third-team RT.

The good news is that the projected starting OGs in Week 1 will be Brandon Brooks and Isaac Seumalo, players who are both out with hamstring issues.

RETURNER ROTATION

The Eagles gave Michael Clay a little more time in practice Saturday and the special teams coordinator used it to work on kickoff returns with the rotation of returners being Boston Scott, Quez Watkins, Jason Huntley, and Kenny Gainwell.

The up-backs blocking for the returns were Greg Ward and Jordan Howard as the first-team and Kerryon Johnson and Elijah Holyfield as the second-team.

"We've put in a couple more practices on kickoff return and they've caught the ball really well, but the thing throughout the group is that speed that they have," Clay said of his returner group. "Once they catch and they see a crease they can really hit it, so I was very encouraged by that.

"... today they got a little bit of the coverage so they saw a little bit of the lanes, so slowly but surely we're just getting them more confidence seeing the ball, seeing the creases, so I'm really excited about all of them from the top down."

It's going to be good to see them get some live action in the upcoming weeks, but I'm really pleased with the whole group.

Clay also had Jake Elliott work on a few onside kicks, one in which Fulgham was successful in corralling.

LENGTHY INJURY LIST

A number of new names were added to the injury list, most notably receiver John Hightower, who is week-to-week with a groin injury. Not exactly the designation a perceived bubble player wants.

The other new additions are all listed as day-to-day: S Grayland Arnold (hamstring), LB/De Genard Avery (groin), LB Shaun Bradley (illness), and S Obi Melifonwu (hamstring).

Wr Michael Walker (foot) returned to practice in a limited fashion.

JET SET

Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie, along with VP of Team Security Dom DiSandro, jetted off to Canton after the session, not to get away from what they just watched but to watch Harold Carmichael takes his rightful place in the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

PRACTICE GAME BALL

Wilson is Saturday's winner. His INT of Hurts was a brilliant example of a savvy veteran ensnaring a young inexperienced QB in his web. Wilson wasn't very good as a run defender in Minnesota last season but he's excellent in the passing game and his floor as a contributor should be as one of the team's nickel LBs even if you have to piecemeal earlier downs.

"I think it was a scramble, to his right," Wilson said of the pick. "I was looking for it. Ball’s in the air, you gotta get it. If we have an opportunity to get the ball, whether that’s punching the ball out from the ballcarrier or getting the ball in the air, it’s see the ball in. Once you get it, tuck it, secure the ball, try to score."

