Traveling Darius Slay Might Be More Difficult Against Rams

PHILADELPHIA - A week after shadowing and largely shutting down Washington star receiver Terry McLaurin, things only get tougher for Darius Slay and the Eagles defense with the Los Angeles Rams in town for the home opener.

The Rams don't have quite the speed threat McLaurin is but what they do have is a quarterback capable of driving the football down the field in Jared Goff and a host of talented receiving options, beginning with Robert Woods, a top-tier route runner, and Cooper Kupp, one of the better slot receivers in the NFL.

According to defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz, Slay locked up with McLaurin for about 50 defensive snaps last Sunday and held the second-year receiver to two receptions for 26 yards, a far cry from 2019 when the former Ohio State speedster gashed the Eagles in both games.

"We put a lot of pressure on him," Schwartz said when discussing Slay. "We were probably about, of our 60 some plays in this game, about 50 plays man-to-man, which is not something we've done in the past. Most of those plays he was on (McLaurin). Some of the other completions that McLaurin got were either zone or a different side or something like that."

For Slay, Philadelphia's top CB, it was easy to point at McLaurin. The duty against Sean McVay and the Rams' typically high-powered offense might have to be a bit more layered.

"They're a talented group," said Slay after practice on Thursday. "I like them — I love them, actually. They're a group that kind of work hard, (Woods and Kupp) can do both as in block, run, so they're very good counterparts. I think they're one of the best, kind of low-key duos that does it all."

Add in Josh Reynolds and rookie Van Jefferson at WR and two talented pass-catching tight ends in Tyler Higbee and Gerald Everett and you kind of understand it will take a village in the Eagles' back seven.

"They took some steps," said Schwartz. "They expanded their options a little bit more in some of their run and pass game. We're going to have to make some adjustments based on that."

If Schwartz decides to travel Slay, the most likely target will be Woods, one of the more underrated receivers in the NFL, who is coming off consecutive seasons of over 1,100 yards and right around 90 receptions.

"I feel like Robert Woods don't get enough credit for what he does for that offense," said Slay. "He does a lot of dirty work for that offense. I got a lot of respect for him and his game and what he brings to the Rams, and I'm looking forward to lining up in front of whoever I need to be in front of, but I think they're a very talented group, man."

Slot corner Nickell Robey-Coleman, a former Rams player, is likely to get the heavy dose of Kupp while Avonte Maddox might have a tall task literally and figuratively in the 6-foot-3 Reynolds.

"We got to contain them," said Slay, "and do a great job with them."

