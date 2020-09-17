SI.com
EagleMaven
HomeGM ReportGame DayEagles Extra+News
Search

Traveling Darius Slay Might Be More Difficult Against Rams

John McMullen

PHILADELPHIA - A week after shadowing and largely shutting down Washington star receiver Terry McLaurin, things only get tougher for Darius Slay and the Eagles defense with the Los Angeles Rams in town for the home opener.

The Rams don't have quite the speed threat McLaurin is but what they do have is a quarterback capable of driving the football down the field in Jared Goff and a host of talented receiving options, beginning with Robert Woods, a top-tier route runner, and Cooper Kupp, one of the better slot receivers in the NFL.

According to defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz, Slay locked up with McLaurin for about 50 defensive snaps last Sunday and held the second-year receiver to two receptions for 26 yards, a far cry from 2019 when the former Ohio State speedster gashed the Eagles in both games.

"We put a lot of pressure on him," Schwartz said when discussing Slay. "We were probably about, of our 60 some plays in this game, about 50 plays man-to-man, which is not something we've done in the past. Most of those plays he was on (McLaurin). Some of the other completions that McLaurin got were either zone or a different side or something like that."

For Slay, Philadelphia's top CB, it was easy to point at McLaurin. The duty against Sean McVay and the Rams' typically high-powered offense might have to be a bit more layered.

"They're a talented group," said Slay after practice on Thursday. "I like them — I love them, actually. They're a group that kind of work hard, (Woods and Kupp) can do both as in block, run, so they're very good counterparts. I think they're one of the best, kind of low-key duos that does it all."

Add in Josh Reynolds and rookie Van Jefferson at WR and two talented pass-catching tight ends in Tyler Higbee and Gerald Everett and you kind of understand it will take a village in the Eagles' back seven.

"They took some steps," said Schwartz. "They expanded their options a little bit more in some of their run and pass game. We're going to have to make some adjustments based on that."

If Schwartz decides to travel Slay, the most likely target will be Woods, one of the more underrated receivers in the NFL, who is coming off consecutive seasons of over 1,100 yards and right around 90 receptions.

"I feel like Robert Woods don't get enough credit for what he does for that offense," said Slay. "He does a lot of dirty work for that offense. I got a lot of respect for him and his game and what he brings to the Rams, and I'm looking forward to lining up in front of whoever I need to be in front of, but I think they're a very talented group, man."

Slot corner Nickell Robey-Coleman, a former Rams player, is likely to get the heavy dose of Kupp while Avonte Maddox might have a tall task literally and figuratively in the 6-foot-3 Reynolds.

"We got to contain them," said Slay, "and do a great job with them."

John McMullen contributes Eagles coverage for SI.com's EagleMaven and is the NFL Insider for JAKIB Media. You can listen to John every Monday and Friday on SIRIUSXM and every Monday and Thursday with Eytan Shander on SportsMap Radio. He’s also the host of Extending the Play on AM1490 in South Jersey. You can reach him at jmcmullen44@gmail.com or on Twitter @JFMcMullen

Get the latest Eagles news by joining the community. Click "Follow" at the top right of the EagleMaven page. Mobile users click the notification bell. And please follow @kracze on Twitter.

THANKS FOR READING EAGLE MAVEN
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Carson Wentz, Doug Pederson in Tricky Spot When it Comes to Zach Ertz

The contract issue isn't likely to go away anytime soon and was in the spotlight against Washington after Ertz caught just three passes to Dallas Goedert's eight for 101 yards

John McMullen

Eagles Decision to Add 2 Guards, and What About 3 Gameday QBs?

Head coach Doug Pederson revealed why the team brought Sua Opeta and Jamon Brown onto the roster and what it will take to have rookie Jalen Hurts active

Ed Kracz

Malik Jackson Tutoring Eagles Guards on Aaron Donald

Philadelphia has done a good job of keeping in check the Rams' star defensive tackle in three previous games against him, but now another challenge awaits

Ed Kracz

The 'OG' of Eyewash Brings the Rams to Philadelphia

Sean McVay is coming to Philadelphia and Eagles CB Nickell-Robey-Coleman knows a thing or two about the L.A. coach after spending the previous three seasons with the Rams

John McMullen

Forget Explosion, Eagles Need the Mundane with Miles Sanders

The RB's ability to pass block was sorely missed on Sunday, and Sanders may not be the only reinforcement the Eagles get back for Sunday's game against the Rams

John McMullen

Why No Rollouts on Sunday? Doug Pederson, Carson Wentz Roll Out Answers

The Eagles head coach and quarterback offered up the reasons, but were those reasons satisfactory? You decide:

Ed Kracz

Jamon Brown's Experience Could Help Eagles' OL

That experience could lead to replacing Nate Herbig at RG with the Rams and vaunted DT, Aaron Donald, coming to town on Sunday

John McMullen

A Coordinator's Notebook: Dave Fipp Takes Fall for Jake Elliott's Miss

Linebacker Duke Riley had a busy day on both offensive and special teams, find out what pleased DC Jim Schwartz, and more

Ed Kracz

Jack Driscoll, Jalen Reagor Revisit their NFL Debuts

The two Eagles rookies led the way among all rookies on the team in terms of snap counts, and here's how it went for them

Ed Kracz

Eagles Place Vinny Curry, Craig James on IR

Losing those two players leaves a mark at defensive end and on special teams, but they could return as early as three weeks, though it looks like more like a month for Curry

John McMullen