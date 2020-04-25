EagleMaven
Top Stories
GM Report
Game Day
News

Trying to Make Sense of Taking Jalen Hurts

Ed Kracz

At last, the Eagles found their quarterback of the future on Friday night when they …

Wait. Hold on.

Didn’t the Eagles already have their quarterback of the present and future firmly ensconced on the roster already?

Carson Wentz. He’s still around, right?

He is, but that didn’t stop the Eagles from investing a second-round pick in quarterback Jalen Hurts, who played at two high-level Division I schools in the University of Alabama and Oklahoma University.

Stunning, really.

Geneal manager Howie Roseman said he talked to Wentz earlier in the day and told him that Hurts was going to be an option in the second round “so he had a heads-up ahead of time.”

Roseman said the board started to fall in Hurts’ direction and that this was the right way to proceed.

After all the Eagles have done for Wentz since arriving as the No. 2 pick to make him feel comfortable, drafting Hurts undoes all that.

Second-round picks are supposed to play, supposed to make an immediate impact.

Hurts won’t. Sure, he might have a limited in-game package and head coach Doug Pederson said the versatility Hurts has will be explored once training camp opens, if it does.

There is another way Hurts could play and that is if Wentz gets hurt. Except that never happens …

Wait. Hold on.

Yes, it does.

Wentz played all 16 regular-season games in 2019 for the first time since his rookie year of 2016. Still, he ended up finishing the season watching from the sidelines as he did in 2017 and 2018 when he exited his first playoff start early with a concussion.

Did that have a bearing on the Eagles’ thinking?

Probably.

“We believe this is the guy to lead us to our next sb championship,” said Roseman about Wentz.

“There's no doubt we have a Pro-Bowl, 27-year-old quarterback, but we've seen the value of quarterbacks on our football team.”

Nate Sudfeld is on the roster for a fourth season, but this is likely his final year.

“I think we’re feeling like (the QB position) was getting away from us a little bit,” said Roseman. “Nate been very clear he wants an opportunity to go start somewhere, so we felt like a year from now we’d be throwing resources at this position.

“We wanted to get out in front of it a little bit and make sure that room was a very strong room. And the player mattered. We just felt like this player, he’s got a lot of the traits we’re looking to develop. We’re not telling you he’s ready right now, but we have the right resources at our disposal at the right time to get comfortable and learn from one of the best players in the league.”

Hurts will be developed and when he is ready, then what?

Wentz is making a ton of money through 2024. His salary-cap charge will be above $30 million from 2021-24. If Wentz doesn’t start staying healthy, if he doesn’t’ keep winning, well…

It’s not time to go there now, but the Eagles have opened up a very uncomfortable situation for Wentz.

When the Eagles took him in 2016 everybody thought Wentz was going to be the team’s quarterback for the next decade.

Now, it’s easy to believe he won’t be and the reason is Jalen Hurts.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Philadelphia Eagles: NFL Draft Live Blog

Keep it here for updates throughout the 2020 NFL Draft's first round all Thursday night long

Ed Kracz

by

SI Draft Tracker

Eagles Take Jalen Hurts in Second Round

In a deep draft Howie Roseman was hesitant to give up the No. 53 overall pick in the second round of the NFL Draft and the Eagles reaped the benefits

John McMullen

Philadelphia Eagles: NFL Draft Live Blog Day Two

We will be keeping you up to date on the second day of the 2020 NFL Draft, so keep up with all the happenings right here

Ed Kracz

Jalen Reagor Could Become a Popular Pick

Eagles surprised some fans, many of whom don't seem pleased, when they selected TCU receiver Jalen Reagor with the 21st overall pick in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft

Ed Kracz

by

EagleScott

Names to Watch for Eagles in Third Round of the Draft

The Eagles could be on the hunt at a number of positions in the third round

John McMullen

Names to Watch for Eagles in Second Round of Draft

I examine some of the prospects and positions that could interest Philly when it is on the clock with the 53rd overall pick on Friday night

Ed Kracz

Jalen Reagor is WR Eagles 'Needed'

The Eagles wanted a playmaking receiver for Carson Wentz and preferred one who could stretch the field with speed and verticality

John McMullen

Eagles Select WR Jalen Reagor in NFL Draft

There wasn't a trade up or down for Philly GM Howie Roseman, so he stayed put at pick No. 21 and took TCU pass catcher

John McMullen

Eagles Aim in Draft is to Repeat 2016, Not 2017

The grades couldn't be much further apart between those two fairly recent draft classes, and now Andy Weidl takes overr fgor Joe Douglas

Ed Kracz

NFL’s Silly Season Begins as Draft Nears

Rumors begin to intesify the closer it gets to the first round of every draft and the 2020 NFL Draft is no different

John McMullen