Twelve Players Land on COVID List Ahead of Saturday's Game vs. Cowboys

There is a chance that one or all of them could be cleared in time for their primetime matchup against Dallas

The Eagles have become the NFL’s latest COVID hit spot after the team placed a dozen players on the virus list on Monday evening.

They are:

Defensive tackle Fletcher Cox

Guard Nate Herbig

Center Jason Kelce

Cornerback Avonte Maddox

Safeties Rodney McLeod and Marcus Epps

Linebackers Alex Singleton and Genard Avery

Tight ends Dallas Goedert and Jack Stoll

RBs Jordan Howard and Boston Scott

The Eagles are scheduled to play Saturday night against the Dallas Cowboys, but all 12 players have a chance to clear the protocols in time for the game.

Once the players are cleared to return, they won’t have to be tested again for another 90 days meaning they would be clear through the playoffs.

Head coach Nick Sirianni was able to get cleared to return to the sidelines after just three days once he entered the protocols leading up to the Eagles’ game against the New York Giants in Week 16.

Each of the Eagles’ quarterbacks has, so far, been able to stay clear of the COVID-19 list, and Sirianni said that all three are doing their meetings virtually in separate rooms now.

Interestingly, the NFL no longer tests players who are vaccinated and don’t self-report symptoms.

That means that one or all of these 12 players are either unvaccinated, and still being tested daily, or have symptoms, which, if that is the case, then that is a major concern not only to their health, but their availability going forward.

It’s not so much a big deal for Saturday night’s game, because it’s likely some or all would not have played anyway or played sparingly since the game means very little other than perhaps the Eagles moving from a seven seed in the playoffs to a six seed.

But if these players truly are sick, then that could jeopardize their availability for the opening round of the playoffs. Though that wouldn’t seem likely, it cannot be completely ruled out.

The Eagles wrapped up a playoff berth on Sunday after beating the Washington Football Team 20-16 and getting help from the 49ers and Packers, but going up one spot doesn’t mean much because they will play on the road in the wildcard round either way.

On Monday, prior to the announcement of the COVID outbreak, Sirianni was asked about his plan for what he will do with his starters against the Cowboys and whether he would rest them or play them.

“We're talking through all that still,” he said. “We haven't decided anything there yet. We don't have to decide right now. We're preparing like we would normally prepare on a Monday for a game. Really, it's like a Tuesday now that we got flexed to Saturday. So, we’re trying to get our plan ready, we’re trying to rip through that, and, again, like I said, we don't have to make that decision quite yet.

“So, I know there is a thing about resting and there is a thing about staying sharp. No doubt we're taking everything into account, and we'll discuss that later on (Monday).”

