Versatile Anthony Harris Teaming up Again with Rodney McLeod

The Eagles safety signed his one-year free-agent contract with Philly, reuniting him with his mentor from college, and aiming to fit right in with Eagles' "toughness"

PHILADELPHIA – Rodney McLeod was a senior at the University of Virginia when Anthony Harris arrived as a wide-eyed freshman 10 years ago.

“He was a big mentor for me,” said Harris, shortly after signing his one-year contract at the Eagles’ facility in South Philly on Tuesday evening. “Coming in right away, he took me under the wing, kind of showed me what it was like to be a player at that level, how he studied the game, how he put in the work outside of what he did with the team. I think he was a great example of that early on.”

Harris and McLeod will reunite for the first time since then after Harris agreed to his one-year contract for $5 million.

Also signing their contracts on Tuesday were Andrew Adams, a free agent signing from the Bucs, and defensive tackle Hassan Ridgeway, who is being brought back for a third year with the Eagles. The team also parted ways with WR Deontay Burnett.

Harris and McLeod arrived in the NFL as undrafted free agents – McLeod in 2012, Harris in 2015.

“I’m excited for to pair up with him, share knowledge, share stories of our journeys coming together as undrafted free agents,” said Harris. “I didn’t talk to him much prior to making the decision, but once I made the decision, he was one of the first people I contacted.”

Harris is also very familiar with Eagles rookie defensive coordinator Johnathan Gannon from the three years Gannon spent as the DB coach with the Vikings, the team that signed Harris out of UVA, and where he has spent the first six years of his NFL career.

Also, from his time in Minnesota, Harris got to know former Vikings and current Eagles Marcus Epps and Craig James.

“Being able to work with somebody and pair back up with somebody you worked with in your past, taking from that relationship whether it’s a player or a coach, being able to engage with one another and just talk football, I think that was an attraction as well,” said Harris, adding that he is also glad to be back closer to family and his home in Richmond.

“That’s one plus that I feel like being here in Philadelphia that I’m excited about, but also just the locker room. The mindset and what the Philadelphia Eagles represents, that toughness, is something I’m excited for.”

Harris said he doesn’t care about his contract running for only one year. He played on the franchise tag during the challenging 2020 season of COVID-19, collecting 104 tackles but not making any interceptions after having six the season prior.

“Ultimately, I’m excited to be here,” he said. “I’m excited to get on the field, get in the locker room, get to know the players, get to know the coaches, and just have fun playing football. So, as far as being focused on a one-year or multi-year deal, I’m just excited for the opportunity to play football and see what comes from there.”

And what will football look like from him? How will he be utilized?

“In Minnesota’s system, I had to be interchangeable,” he said. “Much like I anticipate being (used) here. The more you can do and the versatility that you have, the more that schemes and coaches are able to utilize you. Oftentimes, I played in the deep post. Sometimes I rotated down covering slots as well, as well as rotating in the box. I felt like in Minnesota, you have to be able to do everything in that defense.

“You can talk schemes and being put in position, but once the ball snaps, those things go out the window. At the end of the day, it’s all about effort. That 1-2 of just being the first there, and if not the first there, making sure you get there before the whistle is blown. In terms of what I’m looking to do in Philly is just bring that effort, that relentless driving towards the ball, and hitting till the whistle is blown mentality.”

