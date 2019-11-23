Eagles Elevate Receiver Greg Ward, Place Rudy Ford on IR

The Eagles elevated receiver Greg Ward from the practice squad for a second time this season, doing so in time for Sunday’s home game against the Seattle Seahawks (1 p.m.) at Lincoln Financial Field.

To make room for Ward on the 53-man roster, the Eagles placed safety Rudy Ford on Injured Reserve on Saturday.

Ford, a special teamer who played a role on defense for the first time last week when he got in for 15 snaps against the New England Patriots, suffered an abdomen injury during practice this week.

Ward played two snaps in a previous call-up from the practice squad for a Sept. 22 game against the Detroit Lions.

The Eagles listed two receivers questionable for Sunday’s game – Alshon Jeffery (ankle) and Nelson Agholor (knee).

Jeffery injured the ankle in the game before the bye week and missed last week’s game against the New England Patriots. Agholor hurt his knee trying to make an end zone catch in the waning moments of last week’s game.

Neither player was a full participant in practice all week and will be game-day decisions.

Ward is primarily a slot receiver so he could see some extended snaps if Agholor cannot play, though the Eagles could line Agholor out wide at times if he plays and Jeffery doesn’t. In that scenario, Ward could then move into the slot.

The Eagles already ruled out right tackle Lane Johnson for Sunday’s game. Without Johnson, the Eagles will use rookie Andre Dillard at right tackle, a position Dillard has never played in his life.

Running back Jordan Howard is listed as questionable with a shoulder injury. He missed last week’s game and if he cannot play against the Seahawks, Jay Ajayi could see his first action since last October when he tore an ACL injury.

Ajayi was signed last Friday but did not see action against the Patriots.