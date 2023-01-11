What the Over/Under Preseason Odds Tried to Tell us About the Eagles
The odds weren’t in the Eagles' favor for winning 14 games this season.
At the beginning of the year, www.BetOnline.ag (Twitter: @betonline_ag) releases odds for everything pertaining to the NFL season.
The over/under for wins for the Eagles was 9.5. That was shattered by 4.5 games, which was the biggest overachievement of any of the 16 games that went over their predicted win total.
Behind the Eagles for biggest overachievement in their win totals:
Kansas City +3.5
Minnesota +3.5
San Francisco +3.5
Seattle +3.5
Here’s a look back at some of the preseason odds for the Eagles and how they turned out, and you will see that in several instances the Eagles went well above or below the predicted over/under number:
Jalen Hurts Passing Yards 2022 Regular Season
Over/Under 3,500½
Hurts had 3,701
Jalen Hurts Passing TD's 2022 Regular Season
Over/Under 22½
Hurts threw for 22 touchdowns
Jalen Hurts Passing Interceptions 2022 Regular Season
Over/Under 11
Hurts threw six interceptions
Jalen Hurts Rushing Yards 2022 Regular Season
Over/Under 725½
Hurts ran for 760 yards
Jalen Hurts Rushing TD's 2022 Regular Season
Over/Under 7½
Hurts ran for 13 touchdowns
Miles Sanders Rushing Yards 2022 Regular Season
Over/Under 750½
Sanders ran for 1,269 yards
Miles Sanders Rushing TD's 2022 Regular Season
Over/Under 4½
Sanders had 11 rushing touchdowns
A.J Brown- Total Receptions 2022 Regular Season
Over/Under 73.5
Brown had 88 catches
A.J. Brown - Total Receiving Yards 2022 Regular Season
Over/Under 1025.5
Brown had 1,496 yards receiving
A.J. Brown - Total Receiving TDs 2022 Regular Season
Over/Under 7
Brown had 11 TDs
DeVonta Smith- Total Receptions 2022 Regular Season
Over/Under 54.5
Smith had 95 receptions
DeVonta Smith - Total Receiving Yards 2022 Regular Season
Over/Under 825.5
Smith had 1,196 yards receiving
DeVonta Smith - Total Receiving TDs 2022 Regular Season
Over/Under 5
Smith had seven TDs
Dallas Goedert Receptions 2022 Regular Season
Over/Under 59½
Despite missing five games, Goedert came close to going but ended with 55
Dallas Goedert Receiving Yards 2022 Regular Season
Over/Under 700½
Goedert nudged into over territory with 702 yards
Dallas Goedert Receiving TD’s 2022 Regular Season
Over/Under 5
Goedert had three TDs
Haason Reddick - Total Sacks 2022 Regular Season
Over/Under 9.5
Reddick had 16 sacks
Josh Sweat - Total Sacks 2022 Regular Season
Over/Under 6.5
Sweat finished with 11 sacks
Darius Slay - Total Interceptions 2022 Regular Season
Over/Under 2.5
Slay had three interceptions
SOME OTHER NOTABLES
Dallas’ Dak Prescott crushed the over in interceptions. The over/under was 10.5, but he threw 15 picks in just 12 games.
Washington’s Carson Wentz had nine interceptions in just 7.5 games. His over/under was 9.5.
Los Angeles’ Justin Hebert went well under his over/under TD passes that were set at 35. He had 25.
