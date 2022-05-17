What to Expect from Eagles' Training Camp Practices with Browns, Dolphins

The team will be on the road for both, marking the second straight year under Nick Sirianni that they will have joint practices against two different teams

Who needs Lehigh anymore?

The Eagles training camp home of yesteryear was replaced when Chip Kelly sauntered into town nearly a decade ago, and would now be rendered mostly obsolete anyway with the trend for joint practices between teams.

The Eagles will hit the road twice this summer.

On Tuesday, the team announced it will practice against the Dolphins leading up to the final preseason game in Miami on Saturday, Aug. 27 at 7 p.m.

Earlier this offseason, the Eagles finalized joint practices with the Browns in Cleveland leading up to the second of three exhibition games, this one taking place on Sunday, Aug. 21 at 1 p.m.

Last year, the Eagles held joint practices against both the Patriots and Jets. They hosted New England and went to New Jersey to train with the Jets. By all accounts, the Eagles dominated both teams and became a precursor to their 9-8 run to the playoffs.

The Eagles coaches and players enjoy having practices against other players to help give some variety to a training camp that can grow long and tedious constantly hitting against teammates.

Head coach Nick Sirianni didn't play his starters much in the exhibition games, preferring the controlled environment during joint practices. That will likely hold true this summer in the three scheduled games.

In addition to road games vs. the Browns and Dolphins, the Eagles will host the New York Jets in the preseason opener on Friday, Aug. 12 (7:30).

What should we expect this summer in the road practices?

BROWNS

Deshaun Watson will likely be there, depending on what the league rules as far as a potential suspension goes. Baker Mayfield could also be there testing whatever the Eagles cornerback situation looks like and making things a bit awkward for Cleveland.

Quarterbacks aside, the Browns receiving corps will feature former Cowboys star Amari Cooper. Third-year pass-catcher Donovan People-Jones is also a developing threat, and his size (6-2, 205) will keep Philly’s secondary on its toes – literally.

Cleveland selected Purdue’s David Bell this past season and he is a likely candidate to stat in the slot. Tight end David Njoku will also be a challenge for the Eagles’ revamped linebacker group.

Speaking of challenges, edge rusher Myles Garrett, who was third in the league with 16 sacks last year, will test starting tackles Lane Johnson and Jordan Mailata and the O-line reserves.

On the other side of the ball, the Eagles receivers and backs will go against a Cleveland secondary that includes Denzel Ward the fourth overall pick in 2018, and two solid safeties in Grant Delpit and John Johnson.

The Browns have a rookie cornerback in Martin Emerson, who arrived in the third round from Mississippi State.

Then there’s Greedy Williams, who seems to be more of a spare part and maybe somebody that the Eagles could take notice of and perhaps try to trade for. Given the relationship between the two front offices, a potential deal isn’t far-fetched to consider.

DOLPHINS

As always seems to be the case when these two teams have joint practices, something Miami and Philadelphia did in 2017 at the Eagles’ NovaCare Complex, there are always old friends involved.

Five years ago, Miami had former Eagles Byron Maxwell and Kiko Alonso.

This time around, the Dolphins have former Eagles in safety Eric Rowe and linebacker Duke Riley. There is no Mack Hollins, however, after he signed with the Raiders in free agency.

The Dolphins will also be a good test for both the Eagles’ receivers and secondary.

Offensively, Miami WRs Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle will be a handful as will Cedric Wilson, who battered the Eagles’ reserves in a Week 18 game while he was in Dallas last year, catching five passes for 119 yards and two touchdowns. Tight end Mike Gesicki will also be a challenge for a defense as it fine-tuns for the regular season.

Defensively, the Dolphins have probably the best cornerback tandem in the league with Xavien Howard and Byron Jones along with solid safeties Jevon Holland and Brandon Jones.

