Where's the Love for Jordan Davis?

Eagles fans don't seem as enamored with the freakish Georgia DT as their team seems to be, so some of those concerns are addressed here

Given their choice, Eagles fans want the secondary addressed if their team traded up to the 10th pick in the draft with the New York Jets.

That was the results of a poll I posted on Twitter over the weekend. It wasn’t exactly scientific, with just 597 votes, but 43.2% of the responders said Notre Dame safety Kyle Hamilton should be the selection in that trade-up scenario.

LSU cornerback Derek Stingley was right behind at 41%.

The two other choices on the poll were Georgia defensive tackle Jordan Davis and Other. Davis cleared 8.4% of the vote to 7.4% for Other.

The poll included the trade-up because it’s not likely that the three players on the ballot will be there when the Eagles make their pick at No. 15 then follow up at No. 18 when the first round begins on Thursday at 8 p.m.

If one of those three is sitting there at 15, then by all means, the Eagles should take whichever player that is.

For the record, it’s unlikely any of the three will be there at 15, but maybe the Eagles like one of them enough to bump up a few spots in a trade, similar to what they did last year when they climbed two spots to No. 10 to take DeVonta Smith.

Kyle Hamilton (right) was the favorite of Eagles fans in a recent poll to be selected at No. 10 should the Eagles make a move up to that draft position on Thursday night. USA Today

It’s been well-documented that the Eagles are enamored with Davis’ size and ability.

Eagles fans, though, don’t seem to be as enamored, judging by some of the feedback on Eagles' Twitter, especially from those who saw the poll.

The biggest knock on the 6-6, 341-pound prospect, who has been labeled a “freak” by many analysts and even some general managers because of the way in which he can move for such a large individual, has been that he was just a two-down player for the Bulldogs.

“It’s not about the stars, it’s about how well you play your position,” he said at the Scouting Combine. “If you’re good enough, you’re going to be on the field. That was one of the things that drove us as a defense. We wanted to call ourselves the no-name defense because even though we had all the stars there was really nobody above each other and we all played for each other.

“I know going into the next level it’s a different dynamic. But at the end of the day, I'm a competitor and I like to win. Whatever it takes for us to win I’m willing to do it.

The Twitter critics believe they are getting a player who won’t be on the field on third down or passing downs because he does not have the ability to rush the quarterback. His paltry total two sacks for the national-champion Bulldogs seems to bear that out.

It should be pointed out, however, that Fletcher Cox played just 49 percent of the snaps in his rookie year of 2012 after being taken 12th overall. His snaps lifted off in his second year when he played 73 percent of them then took that number into the 80s over the ensuing two seasons.

By the way, Cox had just five sacks in his final year at Mississippi State, but he developed into one of the best defensive linemen in team history.

The belief is Davis could develop into a pass rusher as well, especially with Cox as his tutor. And nobody believes it more than Davis himself.

“Everybody knows I’m a run stopper and pass rush kind of goes by the wayside with me, but definitely in the offseason that’s something I’ve been working on,” said Davis at the Combine. “I’ve called on a few people. I’ve been working out with Chuck Smith, who’s known as Dr. Pass Rush.

“I feel when I have a disadvantage, I want to make sure I try to even the odds and bring it up to the same level. It’s just all working and about improving. This is what it’s all about. In the offseason you want to get better. I definitely think I’m doing that.”

There is also a weight issue that comes up with Davis, and it was something he also addressed at the Combine. He said his average weight at Georgia was about 350 pounds with the highest he’s been at 360.

Now though?

“Right now, I’m trending down,” he said. “I’m closer to 340s. Once I get into the 330s I think that will be my spot and that’s where I’d like to stay. Wherever I land, whatever plan they have for me, I’m willing to do it. That should be no issue.”

Ed Kracz is the publisher of SI.com’s Fan Nation Eagles Today and co-host of the Eagles Unfiltered Podcast. Check out the latest Eagles news at www.SI.com/NFL/Eagles or www.eaglesmaven.com and please follow him on Twitter: @kracze.