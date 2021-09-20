Zach Ertz Placed on Reserve/COVID-19 List

The Eagles placed the veteran TE on the Reserve/COVID-19 List Monday, a day after he played against the San Francisco 49ers

PHILADELPHIA - The Eagles placed veteran tight end Zach Ertz on the Reserve/COVID-19 list Monday, a day after he had one reception for six yards in Sunday's 17-11 loss to San Francisco.

The Reserve/COVID-19 list was created for a player who either tests positive for COVID-19 or who has been in close contact with an infected person or persons.

Ertz, 30, is vaccinated and tested positive for a breakthrough infection of the virus according to the league's transaction wire.

The NFL and NFL Players Association agreed to COVID-19 protocols for the 2021 regular season, which include weekly testing for fully vaccinated players and staff members.

The weekly testing for vaccinated players and staff was an increase from every two weeks during the summer and players with vulnerable family members can still elect to undergo daily testing.

Unvaccinated and partially vaccinated players are still tested every day, including off days, prior to entering the facility.

The potential return for vaccinated vs. unvaccinated players is stark.

According to NFL protocols, vaccinated players if asymptomatic need two negative tests at least 24 hours apart to return to the team. Unvaccinated players must isolate for a minimum of 10 days and test negative before a return to the team.

That means Ertz could be back in plenty of time for the Week 3 game in Dallas on Monday night.

Without Ertz, the Eagles are down to two tight ends on the 53-man roster: Dallas Goedert and undrafted rookie Jack Stoll. Rookie Nick Eubanks is also on the practice squad and could be elevated as Philadelphia waits for Ertz to be cleared.

Veteran Richard Rodgers has also not signed with anyone after being released at the initial 53-man roster cutdown and could be brought back if the Eagles need a TE for next Monday night in Dallas.

