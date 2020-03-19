Zach Ertz Reportedly Turned Down Extension

Zach Ertz raised a few eyebrows when he talked openly and cryptically about returning to the Eagles in 2020 a day after last season ended.

“It’s been an incredible seven years for me here,” said the Eagles tight end, standing in front of his locker on Jan. 6. “I want to be here forever, hope I’m able to be here forever, and whatever they decide they’re going to decide.”

It was surprising because the Eagles didn’t really have to decide anything. Ertz is still under contract for two more seasons.

Analyst Mike Silver said on NFL Network Thursday afternoon, however, that Ertz turned down a contract extension during the season that would’ve paid him more than what free agent tight end Austin Hooper signed this week to play for the Cleveland Browns, which was a four-year, $44 million deal.

Now we know what Ertz was driving at when asked about his contract during that same interview.

“We’ll see,” said Ertz. “Obviously, it’s a business. I understand that. Philly is where my heart is. They know that and we’re going to do whatever we can to get it done and I’m excited for that opportunity to continue to play.”

Ertz, 29, is scheduled to count $12.4M against the salary cap over the final two years of his deal, with base salaries of $6.6M this year and $8.2 next season.

The Eagles probably approached Ertz about a new deal in November, when they were busy handing out extensions to offensive linemen Brandon Brooks and Lane Johnson, long snapper Rick Lovato, and kicker Jake Elliott.

With Ertz saying no thanks to what was likely a whopper of a deal, it is fair to wonder now if he becomes a realistic trade piece for general manager Howie Roseman.

Roseman admitted one of his weaknesses is the emotional attachments he gets to players, but he seems to be finding a way to come to grips with that if his decision on not re-signing Jason Peters and not picking up the final year on Malcolm Jenkins’ contracts are any indication.

Roseman, as expected, deflected Ertz’s end-of-season words.

“Zach's got two years left on his contract,” said Roseman when he met with the media two days after Ertz made his comments. “He's a guy that's had a tremendous career. He's got a chance to not only go in the Eagles Hall of Fame, but really, the NFL Hall of Fame.

“I think our goal is to keep our home-grown players here. I don't think - I don't want to put words in his mouth, but just having conversations - I don't think it was meant to be reflected about concern about his immediate future.”

The immediate future may include 2020 and that’s it, unless the two parties begin negotiations again – and there’s no reason to think they won’t.

Still, the Eagles are in a seemingly philosophical change over, with a desire to get younger in order to continue to keep paying quarterback Carson Wentz more than $30 million per year for the next several years and, well, Ertz will be 30 in November.

That’s not to say Ertz won’t still be productive. In fact, he is the best pass catcher the Eagles have right now. That, too, could change in late April once the draft is over.

Then there’s this: Dallas Goedert is already in year three of his four-year rookie contract. If he keeps getting better, and the bet here is he will, can the Eagles afford to pay big money to two top-flight tight ends?

With Goedert in the fold and the team having talked to some tight ends at the NFL Scouting Combine in February, would it come as a surprise if the Eagles were to include Ertz in a trade in the next couple of days.

Perhaps for someone like Jacksonville Jaguars defensive end Yannick Ngakoue?

It would be difficult to part with Ertz, for sure, and Wentz would certainly be flabbergasted, but the quarterback learned a couple summers ago about the nature of this business when one of his best friends on the team, Jordan Matthews was sent to Buffalo in exchange for Ronald Darby.

“It’s been a heckuva run,” said Ertz in early January. “I don’t ever want it to end because it’s been so much fun. I’ve grown so much here, my family’s grown so much here, so I can just speak for myself, I’m looking forward to next year (2020) playing here and that’s all I can say.”

It’s fair to wonder now if Ertz will even get 2020.