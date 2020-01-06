Zach Ertz's Valiant Effort Cannot be Overlooked

PHILADELPHIA – Zach Ertz had not one but two non-displaced fractured ribs, which, maybe is good considering that means the ribs didn’t move or shift inside his rib cage.

Still, the Eagles tight end did have fractured rib cartilage, which is a break in the thick tissue that connects ribs to the breastbone. That makes breathing difficult.

Then there was the kidney injury. Ertz would not confirm if the kidney had been lacerated, as a report indicated it was.

None of it is very good, yet Ertz took the field on Sunday for the Eagles’ home wildcard game against the Seattle Seahawks. He played with all sorts of protection surrounding his ribs and played 61 snaps, which was 88 percent of the team’s offensive plays and had two catches for 44 yards in the Eagles’ 17-9 loss on Sunday.

That’s the sort of heroic effort that should not get lost in the disappointment of the Eagles’ season-ending defeat.

“It was tough,” said Ertz, following the loss. “Monday, after the Cowboys game, I couldn’t get out of bed on my own. I knew everything this team has gone through the past six months to get where we started last April. Like I said, I knew if there was a chance I could play, I always get the best cover guys.

“The defense always has to account for me and so I knew if I could be out there, even if I wasn’t 100 percent that the defense has to treat me like I am 100 percent. I couldn’t look at myself or my teammates in the eye, knowing everything they have sacrificed over the months, if I was able to go and didn’t go. As long as everyone was good with it from a health standpoint, I wasn’t going to miss the game.”

And play he did.

“It is football in Week 18,” said Ertz. “Obviously, it is a little more extreme what I was going through. All of the pads were very uncomfortable. By the end of the game, it didn’t feel very good. Just trying to give everything I have for the team because I knew all of the guys were trying to do the same for me.”

The Eagles also got a gutty performance from running back Miles Sanders, who battled swelling in his ankle all week to be ready.

“These guys are tough guys,” said head coach Doug Pederson. “They do everything they can to get themselves back on the football field and they want to play and they want to help their teammates win. It just shows I think the character of each individual, the type of people and men we have in the locker room and on this team.

“It's a credit to them to do everything they can during the week to prepare themselves more mentally than physically, and then put themselves in a position to play in this game.”

Sanders ran for 69 yards on 14 carries and had another eight yards on three catches while playing 49 snaps (71 percent). Sanders also got hurt on the final play of the first half and had to be helped off the field into the locker room. Yet he returned on the second half.

“I stayed out there, I couldn’t let my boys go out like that,” said the rookie. “I owed them, at least, to fight. I’m going to do my best this offseason to get right and come back healthier on a personal level, too.”

Ertz received his medical clearance to play only a day prior to the game.

“They said it was a remarkably fast healing, but I knew I was able to play,” said Ertz. “There have been a lot of highs and lows, but my faith has kept me through it and kept me grounded. Knew that there was a plan for me, and I just wanted it to be black and white.

“Honestly, I took the emotion out of it. I said ‘Hey’, and I just prayed that I wanted it to be clear. I didn’t want it to be a gray area where it was an emotional decision. When it was unanimous that I was able to play, I knew that there was a plan and a reason, and that’s why I was able to go.”