Andre Dillard Returns to 53-Man Roster

PHILADELPHIA – Andre Dillard is back.

Now, Eagles fans may shrug their shoulder throw up their arms and say, “who cares?”

Fact is, Dillard is an important part of this team as the backup left tackle. He has played well more times than not. He was a first-round pick so it’s easy to expect the next Jason Peters. That’s just not realistic.

Dillard was activated from Injured Reserve on Saturday afternoon.

The Eagles placed edge rusher Janarius Robinson on IR with an ankle injury. They also elevated safety Andre Chachere from the practice squad on Saturday and placed OT Jarrid Williams to the PS IR.

Dillard returns with a five-inch scar, that he called “gnarly-looking,” and a metal plate with eight screws welded into his forearm. It’s there to stay, so TSA, beware, he will set off the metal detectors whenever he flies.

“I’m kind of like a cyborg now,” he said. “You know, what I could go by that if others want to.”

The fracture happened during a practice in the final days leading up to the start of the regular season. He said he was blocking on a screen pass in practice and somebody chopped his arm, hitting it just right.

“It was all normal, it looked normal,” he said. “It wasn’t anything crazy. I felt something was a little bit off. I did a couple plays after and was like, yeah, I’ll go check this out.”

As for Robinson, his injury probably isn’t season-ending, but it’s good place to stash him with the intent of bringing him back next year to try to develop the Florida State product further. The 6-5, 265-pounder was just drafted in the fourth round by the Vikings only last year.

He is certainly worth keeping around.

While Robinson may be here beyond wherever this Eagles season ends, Dillard likely won’t be.

He could even be gone by the trade deadline, which comes up on Nov. 1.

For now, though, he is valuable, especially given Jordan Mailata’s shoulder situation.

Mailata is going to likely play the season with his shoulder in a sleeve, perhaps a cuff, too, which is designed to keep his right arm above his shoulder.

“It’s kind of weird,” said Mailata about the adjustment to wearing such apparatus. “It’s just a weird feeling. It’s very restrictive.”

Jack Driscoll filled in valiantly for two games with Mailata out, but he’s Lane Johnson’s backup at right tackle.

“I definitely wished I was suited up at that moment,” said Dillard on Friday when asked his emotions at not being able to step in when Mailata went out in Week 4.

“It was that fear of missing out feeling, but I think Jack did amazing. He stepped in there and did a good job, so I’m really happy for him. But obviously, I want to get in there, too. My time will come when it comes.”

What could make Dillard expendable later this month is the health of Brett Toth.

Toth could perhaps serve as the primary backup LT to Mailata. He is continuing to rehab from a torn ACL in last year’s regular-season finale. UDFA Josh Sills is also in the wings, but a team that is built to win now would probably not want to turn to that sort of inexperience.

So, right now, Dillard is a valuable commodity, whether you think so or not.

