Jonathan Gannon Called 'Third-and-30' a Tipping Point in Loss to Dallas

The Eagles DC didn't want to get too deeply into it but believes his defense will respond and not live infamously in team history the way 'fourth-and26' lives famously

Depending on how this season plays out, third-and-30 could live in infamy the way fourth-and-26 lives famously in Eagles history.

Fourth-and-26.

Donovan McNabb to Freddie Mitchell in the 2004 divisional round of the playoffs that went for a first down.

It came as time wound down in regulation with the top-seeded Eagles losing to the Green Bay Packers. It led to a tying field goal late in regulation to send the game to overtime where the Eagles got another field goal to advance to the NFC Championship Game and losing to the Panthers, 14-3.

Third-and-30.

Dak Prescott to T.Y. Hilton for 52 yards. The play was made with 8:02 to go after the Eagles forged ahead 34-27 with 10 minutes to go in the Christmas Eve game. Had the Cowboys had to punt, putting a defense back onto the field that didn’t force the Eagles to punt all game long, the outcome may have very well been different.

Defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon said the play “felt like was a little bit of a tipping point” during his Tuesday press conference.

The play came after back-to-back sacks from Haason Reddick and Josh Sweat.

“I couldn’t tell you what went wrong there,” Sweat told reporters in Dallas after the loss, "but we should’ve had them stopped there, for sure. I don’t want to say that’s a given but come on now. Yeah, that was disappointing.

“We felt like we couldn’t be stopped at that point. It’s just took the air out. … it was a bummer.”

Gannon didn’t want to say more about the play and what went wrong, but head coach Nick Sirianni said on his weekly radio show that the play needed to be made by Josiah Scott because Darius Slay was responsible for the flat in the cover-2 zone defense dialed up by Gannon.

Scott was playing in his 33rd NFL game; Slay his 149th.