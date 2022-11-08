Looking at the Potential Future for 15 Eagles Free Agents

November was a big contract extension month for Eagles GM Howie Roseman last year, getting deals done with Dallas Goedert on Nov. 19, Avonte Maddox a day later, and Jake Elliott a week after Maddox.

GM Howie Roseman has just over $9 million in salary cap room he can utilize, and how he chooses to dole that out, if at all, is up to him. I merely make suggestions.

Here is a closer look at the team’s 15 key free agents.

DOABLE NOW

Marcus Epps. The safety has been everything the Eagles could have hoped for in his first season as the full-time starter. He is the only defensive player to take all 100% of the defensive snaps and is third on the team in tackles.

Maddox got a three-year deal for $22.5M and something not quite as much but perhaps three years for $18M might do it.

Isaac Seumalo. The Eagles’ offensive line is likely losing Jason Kelce and to lose two key members would be a tough blow. Besides, Seumalo is one of the smartest, most cerebral players on the line. He is still just 29 and is one of their own, after getting drafted in 2016.

Perhaps something along the lines of three years, $21M might do it.

T.J. Edwards. The Eagles have watched him develop since arriving as an undrafted free agent in 2019 and is the team’s top tackler. He is a smart player, and, did you see him covering Texans tight end O.J. Howard deep down the left sideline for a pass breakup that didn’t count because James Bradberry was called for a holding penalty?

Yeah, he's gotten better in that part of his game, too.

Edwards' deal could also be in the three-year, $20M range.

Brett Toth. This should be a no-brainer because he won’t require much as he continues to rehab from a torn ACL in last year’s final regular season game. He provides solid depth at both tackle spots. A one-year deal at $2.5M should do it.

OFFSEASON PRIORITIES

Chauncey Gardner-Johnson. The safety leads the league in interceptions with five and is the biggest playmaker on the defense. He is playing his way into the $15 million-plus per year range, and that may be too steep for Roseman, who still needs to get a deal done with Jalen Hurts this offseason.

Javon Hargrave. Another few more games like the DT has put together in the last two, with five sacks in that span, might push him out of what the Eagles might be willing to give. He signed a three-year deal for $39M three years ago, so it may be already too late to get him at a discount.

James Bradberry. It feels like Bradberry is a $10M per year player at minimum, and that may be too high for the Eagles, who have two first-round picks, and without a QB need, could take a CB in that round or even the second-rounder. In other words, a plug-and-play starter.

Miles Sanders. The running back is going to command a salary that the Eagles probably won’t want to pay, but if he opts to take less to continue playing in the city that drafted him, the state where he has played football his entire life, and behind the league's best offensive line, there’s a chance he returns.

Anything more than $6-8M per year is probably higher than the Eagles would want to go and maybe even anything more than two years, too.

ON THE BUBBLE

Fletcher Cox. If the Eagles invest in Hargrave, that could mean the end of Cox’s long and successful tenure in Philadelphia.

Kyzir White. It would be hard to say goodbye to a linebacker with his ability but the Eagles can’t have third-round pick Nakobe Dean sit for another year, can they? And Edwards would be the one they likely bring back.

Zach Pascal. The WR signed a one-year deal to leave Indianapolis. Would he stay on another one-year deal? The Eagles probably wouldn’t mind that.

Boston Scott. The RB’s future in Philly may depend on how the Sanders saga plays out. He may have a chance to return on another one-year deal if Sanders doesn’t come back.

UNLIKELY TO RETURN

Robert Quinn. The pass rusher could end up retiring. If not, he’ll likely go elsewhere unless he feels like he could chase a ring with the Eagles (should they not get one this year) and takes a deep discount. Even then, if he doesn’t show much over the final part of the season, the Eagles may not want him back.

Andre Dillard. You have to feel another team will give him starter’s money to play left tackle. The Eagles won’t.

Gardner Minshew. He’ll look for a better opportunity to play. Hey, the Colts could be an option after using five different quarterbacks to start Week 1 for the last five straight years, a philosophy that likely cost head coach Frank Reich his job on Monday.

Ed Kracz is the publisher of SI.com’s Fan Nation Eagles Today and co-host of the Eagles Unfiltered Podcast. Check out the latest Eagles news at www.SI.com/NFL/Eagles or www.eaglesmaven.com and please follow him on Twitter: @kracze.