EAGLES UNFILTERED: 2017 or 2022, Which Team Was Better?

It's a close call, but co-hosts Ed Kracz and Conor Myles debate it, plus plenty of talk about jalen Hurts and his contract situation and more

The Eagles already wrapped up a playoff spot with their 12-1 record.

They hammered the New York Giants and will play a young Chicago Bears team on Sunday in their quest to reach their next goals - win the NFC East and capture the No. 1 seed in the NFC playoffs.

This is the third time in the team's history that they clinched a playoff spot with four remaining games. The two other teams to do it were 1980 and 2004, and both went to the Super Bowl, though both also lost in the Big Game.

In our latest podcast episode, co-hosts Ed Kracz and Conor Myles dive into several topics.

Here's some of what you will hear

It's a question that's been asked a lot of: Which team is better, the 2017 Super Bowl team or the current team?

Certainly this is an historic year for Philly, with goals being reached that haven't been reached in many years.

The best?

Kracz and Myles give their takes.

Quarterback Jalen Hurts: his season and his contract

The head coaching candidacy of both Eagles coordiantors - DC Jonathan Gannon and OC Shane Steichen.

That and much more.

