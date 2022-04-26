EAGLES UNFILTERED: A First-Round Mock Draft from Ed Kracz, John McMullen

It’s the “Who-Knows-Draft of 2022,” but that didn’t deter Eagles Today publisher Ed Kracz and lead writer John McMullen from taking a leap into the unknown.

Kracz and McMullen each make a pick for all 32 selections and, yes, that means they are on record with who they think the Eagles will take with their two selections in the first round, scheduled for Thursday at 8 p.m. Of course, they just couldn’t pick anybody. They had to take who was at picks 15 and 18 based on how the board fell.

Here are a few highlights from the conversation:

Kracz and McMullen don’t agree on either pick for the Eagles though both believe that a wide receiver will be the pick at 15.

Which one, though?

As for the 18th pick, Kracz and McMullen agree it will be a defensive player, but who and what position?

As for the quarterbacks, they are the anchor of every draft, but this year’s crop has mixed grades.

How many will be taken in the top 10?

There are some QB-needy teams in that range, such as the Carolina Panthers at 6, Atlanta Falcons at 8, and the Seattle Seahawks at 9.

Kenny Pickett and Malik Willis are considered to be at the top of the class at the quarterback position, but for the first time since the Brown took edge rusher Myles Garrett in the first round of the 2017 draft, a passer will not go first overall.

So, where dos the first QB come off the board?

That and more when you hit the links and listen.

