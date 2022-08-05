EAGLES UNFILTERED: An Eventful Day 6 at Training Camp

PHILADELPHIA - The Eagles took off on Friday before a weekend that will include a Saturday morning practice at the NovaCare Complex.. They will then hold their first practice that is open to the public and that will be at Lincoln Financial Field beginning at 7 p.m.

The Sunday night session is the only practice open to the public this summer. Tickets can be purchased that night for $10 with the proceeds going to the Eagles Autism Foundation.

Heading into the weekend, the Eagles held their longest and most physical practice of training camp.

SI Fan Nation Eagles Today publisher Ed Kracz and staff writer John McMullen break down what they saw and deliver their analysis.

You can hear it all on the latest episode of their Eagles Unfiltered podcast.

Here's some of what you will hear

Who participated and who did not due to injury or illness?

Who has been the offensive standout so far in camp?

There was a bit of a surprise move with one slot cornerback getting some safety reps. Who was it and what could it mean?

Britain Covey flashed on offense and slot cornerback Avonte Maddox got the better of his battles with Quez Watkins in one-on-one red zone drills.

Listen to find out the answers and for much more.

