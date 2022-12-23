EAGLES UNFILTERED: Jalen Hurts Injury and the Pro Bowl

There is plenty to talk about with the Eagles on the doorstep of winning the division and becoming the No. 1 seed in the NFC playoffs

The Eagles are closing in on everything there is to get in the regular season - a division title and a number one seed in the playoffs.

They are on the doorstep, and the door to those NFL riches will swing open with a win over the Dallas Cowboys in Arlington on Saturday (4:25/FOX).

At 13-1, the Eagles will try to do it with a backup quarterback. Gardner Minshew will take control of the helm with Jalen Hurts' ailing right shoulder sidelining him.

In the latest episode of our Eagles Unfitlred podcast, co-hosts Ed Kracz and Conor Myles dive into Hurts' injury and more.

Apple

Spotify

iHeart

YouTube

Stitcher

Google Podcasts

Here's some of what you will hear

What does the short-term and long-term future look like for Hurts? How will the Eagles manage the sprained shoulder suffered last week in the Eagles' 25-20 over the Bears?

The Eagles put eight players on the Pro Bowl roster plus nine alternates, but there were snubs. Who should be on and why?

Head coach Nick Sirianni is now 22-9 in the regular season, overcoming a 2-5 in his rookie season, and is beginning to remind Kracz and Myles of some former Eagles head coaching legends.

Have a listen with one of the above links and check out some articles from earlier this week:

READ MORE ON EAGLES TODAY

Miles Sanders Wants to be An Eagle Forever - Sports Illustrated

'Minshew Mania' is Back for a Limited Run - Sports Illustrated

Eight Eagles Land on Pro Bowl Team, Nine Others Named Alternates

Lane Johnson Playing with Urgency as "Time in League ...

Dallas Goedert Returns, so Does Chemistry with Gardner ...

Ed Kracz is the publisher of SI.com’s Fan Nation Eagles Today and co-host of the Eagles Unfiltered Podcast. Check out the latest Eagles news at www.SI.com/NFL/Eagles or www.eaglesmaven.com and please follow him on Twitter: @kracze.