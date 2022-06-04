EAGLES UNFILTERED: Listen to What Happened at First Open OTA

PHILADELPHIA - There was some buzz surrounding the Eagles' first open OTA of the spring on Friday.

These OTAs are in short supply since the team is having just six of them. They began on Tuesday, May 31 with another one on Thursday, June 3. None of them were open to reporters.

The third and final one of this week was, and Ed Kracz and John McMullen were there.

Listen to their take on what happened by checking in with one of these links:

Here are a few highlights from the conversation

The practice lasted just about 50 minutes yet there were a few players who stood out in the short time.

Kracz and McMullen talk about the ones who stood out on offense and who stood out on defense.

There were plenty of offensive highlights as well as defensive highlights.

Jalen Hurts also looked good, though the OTA did not include any 11-on-11 work; just seven-on-seven drills.

Still, it was an encouraging start for the quarterback entering his second season as the starter.

Hurts looks like he had lost some weight, but when Kracz asked him at his post-practice press conference he begged to differ.

There was also a noteworthy item that emerged prior to practice when Shane Steichen met with the media.

The Eagles will have three more OTAs next week, June 7, 8 and 9 then they will take a few weeks off before returning for training camp in late July.

Ed Kracz is the publisher of SI.com’s Fan Nation Eagles Today and co-host of the Eagles Unfiltered Podcast. Check out the latest Eagles news at www.SI.com/NFL/Eagles or www.eaglesmaven.com and please follow him on Twitter: @kracze.

