EAGLES UNFILTERED: Looking at Rookie Camp and James Bradberry

Rookie camp is in the books and OTAs are approaching, so it’s a good time to catch up and on how things went with the draft picks, the undrafted free agents, and the tryout players in their first taste of being a professional.

Eagles unfiltered hosts Ed Kracz and Conor Myles do just that.

Here are a few highlights from the conversation:

Which rookie do the Eagles Unfiltered hosts think will have the greatest impact from a class of five picks. There’s no disagreement on who we think that will be.

As for which drafted player could have an impact that nobody might quite be expecting, well, that would be tight end Grant Calcaterra, the Eagles’ final pick of the draft and 198th player taken overall.

Kracz was on hand and gives some insight on what he saw on the first day of camp, a practice that had to be moved indoors due to heavy rain.

Which players stood out that weren’t drafted?

Which position group was best represented among the 42 players on the rookie roster and why?

The conversation isn’t limited to just rookies. Also, Kracz and Myles get into some James Bradberry discussion.

After being released by the New York Giants, Bradberry would seem to be a solid fit for an Eagles team that could use a veteran presence opposite Darius Slay.

