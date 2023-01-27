EAGLES UNFILTERED: NFC Championship Game Edition

One more win and the Eagles will make their second trip to the Super Bowl in six seasons but must beat the second-seeded San Francisco 49ers to make it happen

It's championship weekend and the Eagles are back in it.

It wasn't that long ago when they hosted the Minnesota Vikings and blew them out, 38-7 to make Super Bowl LII, where they interrupted the New England Patriots dynasty with a 41-33 win.

The Eagles were the No. 1 seed. The Vikings were the second seed and had the league's top-ranked defense. They were led by a mostly journeyman quarterback in Case Keenum who had finally put together a solid season.

Now, here come the San Francisco 49ers. The Eagles are again the No. 1 seed. The 49ers are the second and, like the Vikings, have the top-ranked defense. They are also led by an unheralded quarterback in Brock Purdy, who was the last pick in the 2022 NFL Draft.

Purdy is unbeaten at 7-0 and will try to become the first rookie QB to win a title game. Four have tried and failed - Shaun King, Ben Roethlisberger, Joe Flacco, and Mark Sanchez.

Our latest podcast, with co-hosts Ed Kracz and Conor Myles, dives right into taking a closer look at the game

Here's some of what you will hear

There's a look back at last year's regular season game between the two teams, and you'll never believe who the top four tacklers were for the Eagles in that game.

Brock Purdy. What to make of him? Nick Bosa

The Eagles will need to account for Nick Bosa so he doesn't wreck the game plan

That and much more when you hit one of the above links and check out some of the stories written so far this week.

