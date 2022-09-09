Skip to main content
EAGLES UNFILTERED: Previewing Eagles-Lions Season Opener

Ed Kracz/SI Fan Nation Eagles Today

Game 1 of the 17-game NFL season is about to begin for the Eagles with a visit to Detroit, and you can find out more about the matchup by clicking the links below
PHILADELPHIA - The odyssey that is the Eagles' 17-game schedule is about begin.

It starts in Detroit when Nick Sirianni takes his team to Ford Field for a Sunday 1 p.m. date with the Lions.

Your Eagles Unfiltered co-hosts, Ed Kracz and John McMullen were at Friday's practice and discussed what they've learned and break down the season opener.

Here's some of what you will hear

What should be the Eagles' biggest concern? Rookie edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson is at the top of the list.

How different are the Lions this year after going 3-13-1 in head coach Dan Campbell's first season as head coach and losing to the Eagles on Halloween, 44-6?

The Eagles are completely healthy entering the game, a reflection of a training camp where tackling to the ground was prohibited and practices were kept short but efficient.

The Lions ran a much more difficult camp, and they have some injuries to show for it. They will be without three key players, including guard Halapoulivaati Vaitai, whose All-Pro center Frank Ragnow is questionable.

What are some key matchups?

What are some keys to the Eagles starting the season 1-0 for a second straight year under Sirianni?

Finally, hear our predictions for the game.

