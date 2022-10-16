EAGLES UNFILTERED: Previewing Week 6 Matchup Against the Cowboys

The Eagles will again put their undefeated record on the line when they play host to archrival and NFC East opponent, the Dallas Cowboys, on Sunday night (8:20/NBC).

Philadelphia survived a strong test from the Arizona Cardinals in Week 5, 20-17, to move to 5-0. They are the last unbeaten team in the league.

The Cowboys, meanwhile, defeated the Super Bowl champion L.A. Rams last week to move to 4-1. They have won four in a row and have done so with backup Cooper Rush at the helm.

Rush is expected to make his fifth straight start.

The latest Eagles Unfiltered podcast with co-hosts Ed Kracz and Conor Myles dive right in with their preview.

Here's some of what you will hear

What are some matchups Kracz and Myles like?

There was a lot of concern over injuries along the offensive line, but Friday's injury report only listed Josh Jobe and Janarius Robinson as questionable. But will the players who start up front be the same ones who finish?

Andre Dillard is ready to return, but the Eagles need to cut somebody to activate him from IR to the 53-man roster? Will they do it prior to Sunday's game?

What are the final score predictions from Kracz and Myles?

It's all here in our latest episode.

