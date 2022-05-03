EAGLES UNFILTERED: Reacting to the Eagles' Draft, A.J. Brown Trade

There were no grades dispensed for the Eagles’ draft haul. Only an analysis of what they did, and there plenty of positive to take away from what they did to improve the team heading into the 2022 season.

There were only five players selected, but what a haul it was. And then, of course, was the blockbuster trade, bringing star wide receiver A.J. Brown to town and signing him to a $100 million contract extension.

The is plenty to analyze, so co-hosts of the Eagles Unfiltered podcast, Eagles Today publisher Ed Kracz and site contributor Conor Myles dove right into it.

Here are a few highlights from the conversation:

Get ready for plenty of Brown discussion. There wasn’t a single thing not to like about the trade GM Howie Roseman engineered as the first round unfolded.

Was Brown the biggest get of this draft than Nakobe Dean was? Certainly Brown has an NFL track record, but Dean slid all the way to the third round of the draft, making him perhaps the biggest steal for any team after the Eagles were able to grab him with the 83rd overall selection.

Let’s not forget Jordan Davis, who is exactly what this team needed though some may need convincing.

The Eagles stayed true to their draft board, taking Cam Jurgens, who will be an excellent understudy to Jason Kelce and ready to step in whenever Kelce calls it a career, and while it left some holes in the secondary, GM Hoiew Roseman never came off his board.

Sixth-round picks Kyron Johnson and Grant Calcaterra could also be vital contributors at linebacker and tight end, respectively.

Ed Kracz is the publisher of SI.com’s Fan Nation Eagles Today and co-host of the Eagles Unfiltered Podcast. Check out the latest Eagles news at www.SI.com/NFL/Eagles or www.eaglesmaven.com and please follow him on Twitter: @kracze.