EAGLES UNFILTERED: Recapping Day 10, Looking Ahead to Preseason Opener

Ed Kracz/SI Fan Nation Eagles Today

There was another receiver who stepped up in practice not named A.J. Brown, Reid Sinnett continues to progress, and plenty more in the latest podcast episode
PHILADELPHIA - The preseason opener is right around the corner: Eagle vs. Jets.

The kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. on Friday at Lincoln Financial Field.

The Eagles got ready with an hour-long practice on Wednesday and then a walkthrough on Thursday.

Only the Wednesday practice was open to reporters and fans.

It was day 10 and your SI Eagles Today insiders, Ed Kracz and John McMullen, were there to document everything that went on.

The duo also dives into a look ahead at the preseason contest.

You can listen to the latest episode with one of the following links:

Apple

Spotify

iHeart

YouTube

Stitcher

Google Podcasts

Here's some of what you will hear

A.J. Brown and Dallas Goedert were again the top target getters, but a big reason for that is DeVonta Smith continues to miss time with a groin injury.

Zach Pascal, though, stepped up and had a big day.

At quarterback, Reid Sinnett is making big gains each day and began getting some second-team reps ahead of Gardner Minshew, though Minshew doesn't appear to have much to worry about based on Nick Sirianni's pre-practice comments.

Kracz and McMullen also get into Jason Kelce's elbow injury and his replacement, second-round pick Cam Jurgens.

There's plenty more. Hit the links and check it out.

Ed Kracz is the publisher of SI.com’s Fan Nation Eagles Today and co-host of the Eagles Unfiltered Podcast. Check out the latest Eagles news at www.SI.com/NFL/Eagles or www.eaglesmaven.com and please follow him on Twitter: @kracze.

Philadelphia Eagles
Philadelphia Eagles

WR Britain Covey gets ready for a rep at Eagles practice.
