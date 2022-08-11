EAGLES UNFILTERED: Recapping Day 10, Looking Ahead to Preseason Opener

PHILADELPHIA - The preseason opener is right around the corner: Eagle vs. Jets.

The kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. on Friday at Lincoln Financial Field.

The Eagles got ready with an hour-long practice on Wednesday and then a walkthrough on Thursday.

Only the Wednesday practice was open to reporters and fans.

It was day 10 and your SI Eagles Today insiders, Ed Kracz and John McMullen, were there to document everything that went on.

The duo also dives into a look ahead at the preseason contest.

Here's some of what you will hear

A.J. Brown and Dallas Goedert were again the top target getters, but a big reason for that is DeVonta Smith continues to miss time with a groin injury.

Zach Pascal, though, stepped up and had a big day.

At quarterback, Reid Sinnett is making big gains each day and began getting some second-team reps ahead of Gardner Minshew, though Minshew doesn't appear to have much to worry about based on Nick Sirianni's pre-practice comments.

Kracz and McMullen also get into Jason Kelce's elbow injury and his replacement, second-round pick Cam Jurgens.

There's plenty more. Hit the links and check it out.

