EAGLES UNFILTERED: Recapping First Eagles Loss

It wasn't pretty. Not even close.

The Eagles' first loss finally arrived when they lost to the Washington Commanders, 32-21, on Monday Night Football.

It wasn't a good look on national television for the Eagles. They faced adversity, trailing by nine points entering the final quarter, and fumbled three times over those final 15 minutes.

There are concerns, for sure, but what the Eagles have done so far should not be diminished in any way.

They became the first team in the Eagles' 89-year history to start a season 8-0. Their first loss didn't come until mid-November and in Week 10.

There may not be another start like this in a very long time.

Now, though, the Eagles have to refocus and get ready to travel to Indianapolis to face the Colts on Sunday.

Before going there, here is a closer look at what transpired in the loss on the latest episode of Eagles Unfiltered with co-hosts Ed Kracz and Conor Myles.

Apple

Spotify

iHeart

YouTube

Stitcher

Google Podcasts

Here's some of what you will hear

What can the Eagles do to help shore up a faltering run defense? Kracz offers a solution.

How much did the officiating crew impact the game?

What was the worst part of the Eagles' first loss?

All that and more when you click on a link to listen

READ MORE ON EAGLES TODAY

The Silver Lining in Loss to Commanders is all That ...

Eagles tight end Dallas Goedert expected to miss significant ...

Inability to Stop the Run Finally Caught up With Eagles in First ...

Commanders' Coaching Staff Out Game-Planned Eagles

Ed Kracz is the publisher of SI.com’s Fan Nation Eagles Today and co-host of the Eagles Unfiltered Podcast. Check out the latest Eagles news at www.SI.com/NFL/Eagles or www.eaglesmaven.com and please follow him on Twitter: @kracze.