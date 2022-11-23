EAGLES UNFILTERED: Recapping the Eagles' Thriller in Indy

The Eagles looked headed for their first two-game losing streak of the season.

They trailed by 10 points entering the final quarter against the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday, just six days since they lost for the first time this season, falling to the Washington Commanders.

Instead, Jalen Hurts put the offense on his shoulders.

He was able to lead the comeback with a pair of fourth-quarter touchdowns thanks to a masterful defensive effort, which held the Colts to just three field goals after they had marched down the field and scored on their first possession of the game.

There's plenty to recap on this latest Eagles Unfiltered podcast with co-hosts Ed Krac and Conor Myles.

Here's some of what you will hear

Dallas Goedert's absence certainly had an impact on the sluggish offense, but what can be done about it now, with the star tight end expected to be out until Dec. 18 at the earliest?

What play had Myles the most excited? It was the same play Kracz call the biggest of the game and could be setting up something bigger as the final seven games unspool.

Plety of defensive talk, especially about Ndamukong Suh and Linval Joseph.

That and plenty more when you hit one of the links above to listen.

