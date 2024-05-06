Buy or Sell on Atlanta Falcons 2024 NFL Playoff Hopes
The Atlanta Falcons haven't been to the NFL Playoffs since 2017. They're banking on new head coach Raheem Morris and free agent quarterback Kirk Cousins to end the six-season drought.
Bleacher Report's (B/R) Brad Gagnon examined the Falcons' odds of making the playoffs and made a "Buy or Sell" decision. Draft Kings has the Falcons odds at -300, which means they are heavy favorites to make it to the postseason.
Gagnon first makes the argument for selling.
"Why one might sell: It's not an easy argument to make considering how stacked the offense looks with the addition of Kirk Cousins," wrote Gagnon. "Still, Cousins is coming off a major injury and the Falcons didn't use their top-10 draft pick on a player who can help him or the defense. The defense also likely remains vulnerable after it was neglected to an extent this offseason."
Ultimately, Gagnon is on board with Cousins leading Atlanta to the playoffs.
"Why we're buying: Cousins is apparently on track, and he was performing damn well before going down last season," wrote Gagnon. "He should have plenty left and will be surrounded by Bijan Robinson, Kyle Pitts and Drake London in that offense. In the NFC South, that should be more than enough."
We tackled the topic on Monday's Falcons Podcast, and agree with Gagnon. Despite the teeth gnashing around how the Falcons have handled the quarterback position since March, there's little doubt this team is much improved at quarterback.
Poor quarterback play ultimately doomed former head coach Arthur Smith and specifically a promising-2023 season.
Would this team be good enough over a 17-game season to win the NFC South with Michael Penix as the starter? We got into that as well as best roster battles, intriguing returners and more.