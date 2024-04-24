Falcons could ‘Potentially’ Draft OL from ‘Very Strong Class,’ says GM Fontenot
When Raheem Morris stood in front of reporters Feb. 27 at the NFL Combine in Indianapolis, the Atlanta Falcons’ head coach said the most exciting position group on the team he’s inheriting is the offensive line.
But according to general manager Terry Fontenot, the Falcons may not be done adding to their front five.
“No. 1, it is a very strong offensive line (class),” Fontenot said at his pre-draft presser this week. “Top to bottom, there are some good offensive linemen in this draft. We’re excited about our offensive line and excited about this draft class of offensive linemen.
“So, yes, we can potentially take an offensive lineman at some point.”
Since Fontenot became general manager in Jan. 2021, the Falcons have invested significant capital into their offensive line.
In the spring of 2022, Atlanta signed left tackle Jake Matthews to a three-year, $55 million extension, cementing the blindside through the 2026 season.
Last March, the Falcons locked in the right side of their line, making Chris Lindstrom the highest-paid guard in league history with a five-year, $105 million contract and re-signing tackle Kaleb McGary to a three-year, $34.5 million deal.
Atlanta followed suit by drafting left guard Matthew Bergeron in the second round, inserting steady youth into the interior.
Bergeron and Matthews each have three years of team control left. McGary has two. Lindstrom will be in Atlanta through 2028. Center Drew Dalman, who’s entering the final year of his rookie deal, is the lone starter not under contract beyond 2024.
Falcons offensive line coach Dwayne Ledford and assistant Shawn Flaherty were both retained by Morris, assuring Atlanta’s continuity up front starts at the top.
It’s a unit both Fontenot and Morris are confident with – but also one they won’t turn a blind eye towards throughout draft weekend.
It's a strong offensive tackle class and Matthews is 32-years old, and McGary has been a liability in pass protection. It's a sneaky need for the Falcons.
“I would say we feel very good about our offensive line, and they have all been out there the entire time,” Fontenot said. “So, we feel really good about our line and yet, we always want to bring in competition at every single position. We never want to get comfortable, even though we like our offensive line.”
The Falcons don’t have much of a reason to select an offensive lineman early – Fontenot and Morris believe this team can contend, and drafting a sixth lineman with a premium pick does little to help push the needle.
Atlanta may follow a similar route to what it did with Dalman in 2021, adding a depth lineman on Day 3 with long-term starting upside.
And ultimately, despite the decision makers’ belief in the current offensive line room, each selection made this weekend will be done with the long term in mind.
“You’re thinking big picture and again, the players who are drafted, we’re getting for the next four to five years,” Fontenot said. “So, whether we’re taking developmental players or players who are coming in to compete right now.
“With all of those factors, you definitely want to continue to add.”
The draft begins at 8 p.m. Thursday and runs through Saturday in Detroit.