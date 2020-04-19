In the NFL, the three most important positions are the quarterback, someone who can protect the quarterback, and someone who can get to the quarterback.

Javon Kinlaw certainly checks off the last box.

Weighing in at 324 lbs and standing 6-5, Kinlaw is a player that can wreak havoc in the backfield and be a game changer for the right time. He’s a raw prospect, but his intangibles are something that can intrigue a team.

In his three years at South Carolina, Kinlaw totaled 82 tackles, 17 tackles for a loss, 10 sacks, and three forced fumbles. He earned first-team Associated Press All-America and first-team All-SEC honors in his senior season with the Gamecocks.

If it’s anything that jumps off the tape when watching Kinlaw, it’s his ruthless aggression to get past his opponent and make a play. His size allows him to play big, and that means problems for whoever is in front of him. He doesn’t have a specific go-to move, but he knows how to attack.

“I’m just going to put my face in your chin,” Kinlaw said. “Take you down, pretty much.’’

With his versatility of size and strength, Kinlaw can be moved to the outside as a defensive end and rush the passer, but keeping him in the interior is where you get the best out of him. He still has things to work on such as his control and technique on the line, but his future potential is what could make him a lottery pick in the draft.

The Falcons should be looking for a piece that they can plug in next to Grady Jarrett, and Kinlaw could be the perfect piece. He and Jarrett could give the Falcons the luxury to get to the quarterback, and also have the ability to stuff the run. With Dante Fowler Jr. and Takk McKinley on the outside, this could be one of most young, scary defensive lines in the league.

Kinlaw is currently the second ranked defensive tackle behind Auburn’s Derrick Brown, but some think he has the potential to be the best out of the two. CBS Sports has him ranked No. 9 overall in their draft rankings. Through the draft process, Kinlaw’s draft stock has risen, and getting picked in the top-10 should no longer be a surprise.

There have been talks that the Falcons are considering trading up, and Kinlaw might be on their radar if that happens. It’s not many players are worthy of a trade up in this draft, but Kinlaw is definitely one of those players.