Falcon Report
Top Stories
Draft
Films
News

Atlanta Falcons 2020 UDFA free agent list

Dave Holcomb

The 2020 NFL Draft is complete, but the work for this year's class is far from done. For the players taken during the seven rounds, the work has really just begun, as now they will aim to make rosters and help their team win this fall.

For general managers, now is the time to identify the players that fell through the cracks. Falcons general manager Thomas Dimitroff is doing just that and signing undrafted rookies to fill out the team's training camp roster.

Dimitroff will be hard pressed to find any 2020 starters among the players not drafted, but he could certainly sign a player or two who will make the final roster out of the preseason. Last year, wide receiver Olamide Zaccheaus, tight end Jaeden Graham and safety Sharrod Neasman all went undrafted and made the Falcons. 

Follow here immediately after the draft Saturday night, Sunday morning and during the upcoming week to see which undrafted free agents the Falcons are signing this offseason:

Atlanta Falcons Undrafted Free Agent Signings

- Mikey Daniel, FB, South Dakota States

- Evin Ksiezarczyk, OL, Buffalo

- Hunter Atkinson, OT, Georgia State

- Chris Rowland, WR, Tennessee State

- Bryson Young, LB, Oregon

- Tyler Hall, Wyoming, DB

- Jordan Willians, LB, Baylor

- Roe Farris II, CB, Hawaii

The Falcons closed the NFL Draft with four defensive players, one offensive lineman and a punter. Stay tuned for more UDFA news. 

Comments

Draft

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Falcons standing pat, addressing needs so far in 2020 NFL Draft

An unusual development when considering the Falcons recent draft history.

Zach Hood

by

Malik Brown

The Falcons draft DL Marlon Davidson with No. 47 pick

Chris Vinel

by

Chris Vinel

VIDEO: Dad, Demi, and First Downs

The Atlanta Falcons spent Thursday night trading their No. 16 pick, along with next year’s first round pick, for . . .

William B. Carver

by

William B. Carver

Falcons select two more defensive players in fourth round of 2020 NFL Draft

Christian Crittenden

by

Malik Brown

KSU's Walker's swagger makes him a player to watch for Falcons late in draft

Jeremy Johnson

by

Malik Brown

Does Atlanta need a new Quarterback? Is it time for Matt Ryan to throw in the towel?

Is it time for the Atlanta Falcons to move on from Matt Ryan? Thomas Dimitroff may be looking in that direction.

Jeremy Johnson

by

Perktweety415

First round of 2020 NFL Draft sets viewership record on ESPN

How many people tuned it to watch the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft?

Dave Holcomb

by

William B. Carver

Falcons take Syracuse P/K Sterling Hofrichter 228th overall in the seventh round

The Falcons finish their draft taking P/K Sterling Hofcrichter out of Syracuse.

Malik Brown

Falcons select CB A.J. Terrell with the No. 16 overall pick

Zach Hood

by

Malik Brown

Terrell unexpected, but calculated selection for Falcons

Jeremy Johnson

by

Carl Speir