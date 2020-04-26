The 2020 NFL Draft is complete, but the work for this year's class is far from done. For the players taken during the seven rounds, the work has really just begun, as now they will aim to make rosters and help their team win this fall.

For general managers, now is the time to identify the players that fell through the cracks. Falcons general manager Thomas Dimitroff is doing just that and signing undrafted rookies to fill out the team's training camp roster.

Dimitroff will be hard pressed to find any 2020 starters among the players not drafted, but he could certainly sign a player or two who will make the final roster out of the preseason. Last year, wide receiver Olamide Zaccheaus, tight end Jaeden Graham and safety Sharrod Neasman all went undrafted and made the Falcons.

Follow here immediately after the draft Saturday night, Sunday morning and during the upcoming week to see which undrafted free agents the Falcons are signing this offseason:

Atlanta Falcons Undrafted Free Agent Signings

- Mikey Daniel, FB, South Dakota States

- Evin Ksiezarczyk, OL, Buffalo

- Hunter Atkinson, OT, Georgia State

- Chris Rowland, WR, Tennessee State

- Bryson Young, LB, Oregon

- Tyler Hall, Wyoming, DB

- Jordan Willians, LB, Baylor

- Roe Farris II, CB, Hawaii

The Falcons closed the NFL Draft with four defensive players, one offensive lineman and a punter. Stay tuned for more UDFA news.