Recent CBS Sports mock draft has Falcons trading down for LSU linebacker

Folks, we are inching closer and closer to April 23. COVID-19 has changed the way that we’ll view the draft this year, going into a fully virtual sighting. As many would say, the show must go on.

A little virus didn’t stop the mock drafts from coming out. We’ve seen crazy trades, surprise picks, and Joe Burrow going No. 1 to the Bengals for quite some time now.

The Falcons have been linked to the same three players since mock drafts began, but in this recent CBS Sports mock draft, things get weird. Not only do they have the Falcons trading down with the New England Patriots at No. 23, they have them selecting LSU linebacker Patrick Queen.

Here’s their thoughts on the Queen pick:

“The Falcons add No. 87 and 125 while moving back seven spots, where they add an impact player at linebacker to help shore up the defense.”

This is one of few mock drafts where somebody has the Falcons taking somebody other than a defensive linemen or cornerback. On a positive side, the Falcons get two extra picks in this trade, and they could come in handy with all the spots needed to be filled with the little cap space at their disposal.

Queen is next up on LSU’s line of solid linebackers. Devin White, Kwon Alexander, and the Falcons own Deion Jones are products of LSU, and Queen looks to be the same athletic, fast linebacker that those three were. This past season he had 85 tackles, three sacks, and an interception.

The Falcons are not in dire need of a linebacker, but with De’Vondre Campbell taking his talents to Arizona they may need to fill his spot. Adding Queen next to Jones would make the defense faster than it already was with their ability to get to sideline-to-sideline in no time. One of Queen’s strengths with LSU was reading a play and making a quick move, something Jones has proved to be good at with the Falcons.

With the team trying to position themselves in win-now mode, drafting Queen with their first-round pick might come as questionable because of his lack of experience. Though he had a solid season, it was his first as a starter, and still has much to learn. The team could be looking to draft somebody that could come in and make an impact on day one.

Linebacker, cornerback, or defensive end, either way the Falcons will look to improve their defense in this draft.

