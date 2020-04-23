Happy draft week!

The Atlanta Falcons enter Thursday night’s NFL Draft with the 16th overall selection in the first and the flashiest of the rounds.

They also have picks 47, 78 119, 143 and 228 when business begins on Thursday night. I think it’s safe to say the Falcons won’t make all those picks or they will make more picks than they currently have.

General manager Thomas Dimitroff’s draft night trading resume speaks for itself. The plan I have laid out for the Falcons during this weekend’s selection meeting is counting on that fact.

The Falcons will get their men and they will be aggressive to do so. This year could prove to be a bit of a role reversal for the Falcons as aggressive as they have been, it may be more likely for them to be aggressively passive in their approach to this year’s draft class.

Dan Quinn’s comments on Thursday could be taken with a grain of salt or with a mountain of truth in his thought process to how the team feels about their options to filling their holes.

Quinn told media on a conference call that he thinks this draft class is deeper than most. That doesn’t sound like a man desperate to snag one prospect in particular. Dimitroff added to that narrative when he admitted that teams had called about the 16th pick and stated that they were comfortable enough with the depth on the board to move down.

The Falcons will be on the move, the question remains about where they will land on the board. The Falcons have holes to fill at cornerback, defensive tackle, guard and safety with secondary needs coming down the pipe at center, quarterback, wide receiver and tight end.

How can the Falcons get bang for the buck and fill those needs?

Here’s how.

