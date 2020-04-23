Falcon Report
Top Stories
Draft
Films
News

OPINION: Falcons need to move around to fill their holes in draft

Jeremy Johnson

Happy draft week!

The Atlanta Falcons enter Thursday night’s NFL Draft with the 16th overall selection in the first and the flashiest of the rounds.

They also have picks 47, 78 119, 143 and 228 when business begins on Thursday night. I think it’s safe to say the Falcons won’t make all those picks or they will make more picks than they currently have.

General manager Thomas Dimitroff’s draft night trading resume speaks for itself. The plan I have laid out for the Falcons during this weekend’s selection meeting is counting on that fact.

The Falcons will get their men and they will be aggressive to do so. This year could prove to be a bit of a role reversal for the Falcons as aggressive as they have been, it may be more likely for them to be aggressively passive in their approach to this year’s draft class.

Dan Quinn’s comments on Thursday could be taken with a grain of salt or with a mountain of truth in his thought process to how the team feels about their options to filling their holes.

Quinn told media on a conference call that he thinks this draft class is deeper than most. That doesn’t sound like a man desperate to snag one prospect in particular. Dimitroff added to that narrative when he admitted that teams had called about the 16th pick and stated that they were comfortable enough with the depth on the board to move down.

The Falcons will be on the move, the question remains about where they will land on the board. The Falcons have holes to fill at cornerback, defensive tackle, guard and safety with secondary needs coming down the pipe at center, quarterback, wide receiver and tight end.

How can the Falcons get bang for the buck and fill those needs?

Here’s how.

At Falcon Report, we want to provide you with the best Atlanta Falcons experience. Please take this short survey of five questions to let us know how we're doing. Take the Survey

Comments (1)
No. 1-1
Scott Kennedy
Scott Kennedy

Editor

I agree. There are very few "can't miss" guys. As great as Julio is, I would have rather had those 5 high picks. That's an entire OL for goodness sake. We watched the Cowboys build a dynasty by stockpiling picks and players. Your odds of successfully getting a good player increase with every player you have. Too many great ones come from the later rounds to completely dismiss/forfeit those picks.

Draft

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Does Atlanta need a new Quarterback? Is it time for Matt Ryan to throw in the towel?

Is it time for the Atlanta Falcons to move on from Matt Ryan? Thomas Dimitroff may be looking in that direction.

Jeremy Johnson

by

Txfalcons

Report: Atlanta tried to trade for No. 2 pick, wants Chase Young

Can Thomas Dimitroff pull off another draft-day shocker and score Chase Young? Many view Young as the top prospect in the 2020 NFL Draft, and he'd make a great pass-rushing partner for the newly-acquired Dante Fowler Jr.

Chris Vinel

by

Chris Vinel

Jeff Gladney is the draft's best kept secret.

The Falcons brand themselves on being fast and physical, and Jeff Gladney fits that criteria.

Malik Brown

Report: Falcons expected to aggressively pursue trade into top-five of NFL Draft

ESPN's Chris Mortensen is reporting Atlanta could attempt to move up and snatch one of those prospects Thursday.

Chris Vinel

by

Chris Vinel

Four potential trade-up targets for the Atlanta Falcons in the 2020 NFL Draft

Which one is your favorite?

Zach Hood

Josh Uche could fill two holes on Falcons defense

The University of Michigan linebacker could fill two holes on the Atlanta Falcons defense

Christian Crittenden

by

Christian Crittenden

REPORT: Falcons have (virtually) met with Grant Delpit

Are the Falcons interested in Delpit?

Jeremy Johnson

by

Christian Crittenden

VIDEO: Last-minute rumors? Not buying it

The Atlanta Falcons have been the center of many draft trade rumors in recent weeks. Here's why I'm not buying it.

Rashad Milligan

by

Malik Brown

Peter King tabs Falcons as potential destination for QB Jalen Hurts in NFL Draft

King cited the Falcons (along with the Baltimore Ravens) as a potential second-round destination for former Alabama and Oklahoma quarterback Jalen Hurts.

Zach Hood

by

MrGallis

Julian Okwara has pass rush, and the Falcons need it

Julian Okwara can get to the quarterback, and that's what the Falcons like.

Malik Brown