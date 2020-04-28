Marlon Davidson is already the people's champ

I'm sure you've seen or heard about his answer by now.

"What I love most about the game is that, this is true now, it's true," Marlon Davidson said at the combine. "I can literally go out there and hit a man consistently and pound him, and the police not come. That is the most enjoyable moment about ball. To really go out there and abuse somebody, and they won't say anything about it. No press, anything. I ain't on any headlines, in any handcuffs, mugshots or anything."

Davidson's answer resurfaced on social media this past weekend once the Atlanta Falcons selected him with the No. 47 overall pick.

It doesn't take long to notice Davidson's charisma.

The 6-foot-3, 303-pound defensive lineman has always felt like he was "the best."

His confidence might ring memories of Takk McKinley being drafted in the 2017 NFL Draft, when he brought an enlarged-framed image of his late grandmother on stage with him. He gave commissioner Roger Goodell a bear hug, and cussed on live national TV in his interview with Deion Sanders. He apologized to Sanders, said he would pay the fine as he let his emotions out.

"Get to the quarterback!" Was his famous answer for what he was looking forward to most on the next level.

McKinley has had a tough time adjusting to professional competition since his draft night rant. In 2019, he missed three games, started 13 times and finished with a career-low 3.5 sacks. He did set a career-high in solo, combined and assisted tackles and kept his pace of seven tackles for a loss but McKinley hasn't broken out as a star to the level that rivals the intensity he showed on the 2017 draft stage.

While Davidson's size and confidence is encouraging, he still has to get on the field and play next season. He has made an effort to slim down since his final game at Auburn in order to remain at his preferred position of defensive end. His Auburn size would probabbly move him inside next to Grady Jarrett as a tackle. Wherever he's placed, he's ready to go and at this moment, that's all that matters.

"Long as I'm on the field playing, I don't care about anything," Davidson said in an interview with ESPN'S Christine WIlliamson. "Shoot, you could throw me back at cornerback. I think I'd be pretty good at that too."