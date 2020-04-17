Falcon Report
Isaiah Simmons is the perfect trade-up prospect for Atlanta

Brady Pfister

The phrase goes, “Jack of all trades, master of none.”

Former Clemson linebacker Isaiah Simmons just may be the exception.

In reality, though Simmons is listed as a linebacker, the 2019 All-American and Butkus Award winner excels not only as a linebacker, but doubles as a safety or defensive lineman with outstanding ability as both a pass defender and pass rusher.

This was on full display last month at the NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis when the 6-4, 238 lb. Kansas native ran a 4.39 second 40-yard dash while posting a 39 inch vertical leap.

Among linebackers in this year’s draft, Simmons was in the 92nd, or above, percentile, in height, vertical leap, broad jump and 40-yard dash. If he were a corner, his 40 time would still put him in the 84th percentile among others in that position group entering this year’s draft.

He possesses the size of a defensive lineman and the speed of a top-end defensive back.

“I think I can play in any scheme just because of my versatility, I can fit in anywhere,” Simmons said at the NFL Combine. “Depending on what position they need me at, I feel I can play it.”

In his final year playing at Clemson, Simmons became the sixth unanimous All-American in program history, collecting 104 total tackles with 16.5 of them coming for a loss along with eight sacks and three interceptions.

The versatility that Simmons brings to the table positions him to come onto a professional team and contribute right away, especially given the emphasis of speed in today’s NFL.

“The game’s no longer a 250-pound linebacker,” Simmons said. “I know years ago it wasn’t good to be a positionless guy. But now it’s become a benefit for me just because of all the versatility I’ll be able to do, play linebacker, play safety, whatever it is, I feel like it just helps me out.”

With tight ends and running backs becoming more and more integral for teams at the next level in the passing attack, linebackers must adjust by having the ability to run with skill guys in coverage.

Simmons looks around the league and realizes the importance of covering these types of players as a linebacker.

The game is evolving so, the name of the game now is stopping tight ends so something has to be done to stop these Travis Kelces and George Kittles out there,” Simmons said.

In all likelihood, Simmons will not be available when the Falcons’ 16th pick comes around in a few weeks in the draft, as he could go in the top five.

However, if Atlanta’s front office would choose to trade up, Simmons would be the ideal fit next to Deion Jones at the linebacker position. Or wherever Simmons lines up. 

