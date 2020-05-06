'Protecting the Nest' Atlanta Falcons & COVID-19: Falcons to play eight 'home games' after all

The 2020 NFL schedule will not include any games in different countries. That will be the case for the first time since 2006, but some members of the Atlanta Falcons might prefer that because it could be to the team's benefit.

To be clear, it's a shame the NFL won't be able to showcase our country's great game of American football in both London and Mexico City this fall. Whether it's the sights from both of those cities or the morning start time, those events have become fixtures in the NFL schedule in recent years for different reasons. Lots of fans will miss those enjoyments.

However, coaches such as Dan Quinn might not mind the cancellation all that much. The Falcons were expected to play one of their eight 2020 home games at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London this fall, which would leave them with seven contests at Mercedes Benz Stadium. With the cancellation of the International Series, though, the Falcons will have eight home games like every team.

So while it's not an advantage to Quinn and the Falcons that their trip to London has been cancelled, they no longer have the disadvantage of fewer home games. They won't have to fly 3,000 miles and be met with the typical distractions of visiting London during a game week. Instead, the Falcons will spend an additional cozy week this season in Georgia.

The NFL announced officially Monday it has cancel its 2020 International Series due to the coronavirus. The league will release its entire schedule on May 7.

As of Tuesday night, more than 71,000 people have died in the United States from COVID-19. To stop the spread of the coronavirus, follow the CDC guidelines.

Despite businesses opening up in Georgia and around the country, Holcomb also encourages Falcons to stay at home whenever possible.