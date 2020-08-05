NFL Approaching Coronavirus Opt-Out Date

NFL players have a little more than 24 hours to decide whether or not they will play through the 2020 season. The league's deadline for opting out of the season because of the coronavirus is 4 pm ET on Thursday.

Players who opt out will receive a stipend depending upon whether they are considered a low or high-risk of contracting COVID-19. Players who are classified as a high risk will be paid $350,000 while low-risk players will receive $150,000.

High-risk players will have been diagnosed with one of the following conditions:

1. Cancer

2. Chronic kidney disease

3. Chronic obstructive pulmonary disease

4. Immunocompromised state (a weakened immune system) from solid organ transplant

5. Serious heart condition

6. Sickle cell disease

7. Type 2 diabetes mellitus

8. Asthma

9. Cerebrovascular disease

10. Cystic fibrosis

11. Hypertension or high blood pressure

12. Immunocompromised state (weakened immune system) from blood or bone marrow transplant, immune deficiencies, HIV, use of corticosteroids or use of other immune weakening medicines

13. Neurologic conditions

14. Liver disease

15. Pulmonary fibrosis

The Falcons haven't had a single player opt out of the season, but Jeremy Fowler of ESPN reports more than 50 players around the league have already decided not to play and more will be coming in the next couple days.

As of Tuesday night, nearly 156,000 people have died in the United States from COVID-19. To stop the spread of the coronavirus, follow the CDC guidelines.

Holcomb encourages all Americans, especially Falcons fans in Georgia, to wear masks in public places. Research indicates wearing masks can significantly halt the spread of coronavirus.

