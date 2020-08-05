Falcon Report
Top Stories
Draft
Films
News

NFL Approaching Coronavirus Opt-Out Date

Dave Holcomb

NFL players have a little more than 24 hours to decide whether or not they will play through the 2020 season. The league's deadline for opting out of the season because of the coronavirus is 4 pm ET on Thursday.

Players who opt out will receive a stipend depending upon whether they are considered a low or high-risk of contracting COVID-19. Players who are classified as a high risk will be paid $350,000 while low-risk players will receive $150,000.

High-risk players will have been diagnosed with one of the following conditions:

1. Cancer

2. Chronic kidney disease

3. Chronic obstructive pulmonary disease

4. Immunocompromised state (a weakened immune system) from solid organ transplant

5. Serious heart condition

6. Sickle cell disease

7. Type 2 diabetes mellitus

8. Asthma

9. Cerebrovascular disease

10. Cystic fibrosis

11. Hypertension or high blood pressure

12. Immunocompromised state (weakened immune system) from blood or bone marrow transplant, immune deficiencies, HIV, use of corticosteroids or use of other immune weakening medicines

13. Neurologic conditions

14. Liver disease

15. Pulmonary fibrosis

The Falcons haven't had a single player opt out of the season, but Jeremy Fowler of ESPN reports more than 50 players around the league have already decided not to play and more will be coming in the next couple days.

As of Tuesday night, nearly 156,000 people have died in the United States from COVID-19. To stop the spread of the coronavirus, follow the CDC guidelines.

Holcomb encourages all Americans, especially Falcons fans in Georgia, to wear masks in public places. Research indicates wearing masks can significantly halt the spread of coronavirus.

Other Ways To Follow Us

Join the Falcon Report Community!

Subscribe to the Dirty Birds Podcast! Available on iTunes, Spotify, Google Podcasts, iHeart Radio

Follow us on Twitter & Instagram!

Like and Follow Falcon Report on Facebook

Comments

Films

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Atlanta Falcons 2020 Season Preview: Damontae Kazee

The Atlanta Falcons safety Damontae Kazee is set to play his third season at the position.

Christian Crittenden

Atlanta Falcons Preview 2020: Dante Fowler Jr.

In a busy offseason, the Atlanta signing of Dante Fowler Jr. may have the strongest effect on the outcome of the 2020 campaign.

Brady Pfister

NFL Sets COVID-19 Opt Out Deadline For Players

Atlanta Falcons players have less than 72 hours to figure out if they are in or out for the 2020 NFL season.

Zach Hood

Tampa Bay Buccaneers State Claim For Top Receiving Corps In NFL

The Tampa Bay Bucs twitter account put out that they had the best receivers in the NFL, but the Atlanta Falcons would like a word.

Christian Crittenden

Todd Gurley II's Birthday Wish Has Nothing To Do With His On-Field Performance

The new Falcons' running back just wants to focus on today, and some delivered food.

Rashad Milligan

2020 Atlanta Falcons Season Preview: Jordan Miller

How does Jordan Miller fit into the Falcons' plans in 2020?

Jeremy Johnson

Atlanta Falcons Reportedly Sign Darqueze Dennard To One-Year Contract

The team made the move official Monday morning.

Zach Hood

Saving The Falcons: Yeah, '28-3,' But Dan Quinn Tops Bill Belichick Regarding COVID-19

The NFL's reserve/COVID-19 list continues to explode, and that's bad news for most teams in the league, including the Atlanta Falcons.

Terence Moore

Atlanta Falcons 2020 preview: Steven Means

Rashad Milligan

by

Deansaid 1

Opinion: The NFL Top 100 List Is Correct

Fans may be upset but the players got the NFL Top 100 right !

William B. Carver

by

Jbird404