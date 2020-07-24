Fans Will Be Allowed In The Mercedes-Benz Stadium in 2020

Dad and Demi are back again.

Each week the NFL and Atlanta Falcons are releasing more details about attendance in 2020.

Last week we covered the Atlanta Falcons emailing PSL owner's their options for 2020.

Well, more details have emerged since. On Wednesday, the Atlanta Falcons announced they will be allowing between 10,000-20,000 fans into the Mercedes Benz stadium this season.

Fan Selection Process

The Falcons emailed season ticket members again this week, however this email contained a survey for ticket holders to rate which games they would most like to attend.

Only the first four home games are listed in the email to select. The home games in question are against the Seattle Seahawks, Chicago Bears, Carolina Panthers and Detroit Lions.

The Falcons plan on rolling out another survey in October for the final four games. The Falcons wrote that the allowed number of fans is within the state and local guidelines.

NFL Guidelines

The NFL is putting in place social distancing guidelines throughout the league, based on CDC recommendation . Along with social distancing, the NFL will require all fans to wear masks to all NFL games in 2020.

Not every team is going to allow fans in the stadium. The New York Giants and Jets play in New Jersey, their Governor has stated no crowds larger than 500 are allowed at an outdoor gathering. That means no fans in their stadium in 2020.

There are definitely more questions to be answered. Will there be pumped in crowd noise or just fans or a combination of both?

Either way, it appears the Atlanta Falcons may find themselves with a home field advantage.

Other Ways To Follow Us

Join the Falcon Report Community!

Subscribe to the Dirty Birds Podcast! Available on iTunes, Spotify, Google Podcasts, iHeart Radio

Follow us on Twitter: @FalconsSI @1williambrandon

Like and Follow Falcon Report on Facebook and William Brandon on Facebook

Follow my YouTube channel: William Brandon