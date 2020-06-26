NFL Game! Postponed To 2021!?!

“Are you ready for some football? A Monday night party.“

With the current status of COVID-19 , it appears NFL games and a “Monday Night Party” still hangs in the balance.

The NFL announced on Thursday that the Hall of Fame game will be postponed until next year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Hall Of Fame Game

The annual preseason football game is held in Canton, Ohio to commemorate the enshrinement of pro football’s greats.

Hall of Fame game is the first NFL game, signaling the start of competition.

This year's game was set to be between the Dallas Cowboys and Pittsburgh Steelers on Aug. 6. That game has now been postponed to Aug. 5, 2021.

Pro Football Hall of Fame President David Baker spoke about the postponement ,"We think its the safest and best decision that we could make given the circumstances .”

Postponement

All Hall of Fame events will be moved to Thursday, Aug. 5- 9, 2021

The Hall of Fame class of 2020 will be inducted next year, as well as the class of 2021.

That means a lot of Hall of Famers will be inducted on one weekend.

Baker said,“We will have separate ceremonies for each of those guys but they will all be in the same parade, they will all be in the Ray Nitschke Luncheon. We will have the gold jacket ceremony , they will all be apart of the enshrinees roundtable but in terms of the ceremonies they will all be separate .”

The NFL is providing a positive spin for the NFL’s first postponement , Baker added, "Our phrase right now is, its gonna be twice the fun in 21.”

Fans have various options to next year's events. They can get refunds or they can retain their tickets for next years game.

The Denver Broncos defeated the Atlanta Falcons 14-10 in last year's Hall of Fame Game.

