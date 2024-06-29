Kirk Cousins One of the Favorites for Prestigious NFL Award
The Atlanta Falcons' new starting quarterback, Kirk Cousins, has been the talk of the town this offseason. As he enters his 13th NFL season, the 35-year-old faces a challenge he has yet to face: recovering from a significant injury.
In Week 8 last season against the Green Bay Packers, Cousins suffered a torn Achilles. Initially in denial about the injury, he knew precisely what this injury meant – a long road to recovery. The team’s new captain has participated in all mandatory and voluntary activities this off-season.
Despite pads not being applied until next month – ‘Captain Kirk’ has shown that he is more than ready for the upcoming season with no limitations.
One media outlet has designated Atlanta’s new signal-caller as a front-runner for a prestigious award in 2024.
Kirk Cousins isn’t just a CPOTY candidate for the Falcons but the NFL also.
Pro Football Network states that 32 NFL organizations will each have a team Comeback Player of the Year candidate. The outlet also states Kirk Cousins is the obvious choice for head coach Raheem Morris and the Falcons.
“Lost for the season early on in Minnesota last year, Cousins enters his first season in Atlanta with plenty to prove," wrote Nick Faria on PFN. "Additionally, plenty of people are interested in the reason for the organization drafting a quarterback with the eighth overall pick.”
In a quarterback-driven league, the stars of the show will always get the first crack at an NFL award. Defensive tackle Grady Jarrett could also receive this award with a Pro Bowl-caliber season. Still, if he and his new quarterback play at a similar level, the nod will undoubtedly go to the quarterback.
Looking at the rest of the NFL landscape, the former Minnesota Viking is also a potential candidate for the NFL CPOTY, along with former five-year NFC North counterpart Aaron Rodgers.
With plenty of new offensive weapons, such as Bijan Robinson, Drake London, and Kyle Pitts, an upper-echelon coordinator in Zac Robinson, and a top interior offensive line, Cousins and the Atlanta Falcons are capable of anything this season between awards and wins.