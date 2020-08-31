SI.com
Falcon Report
HomeDraftFilmsNewsFlyFalcon+
Search

Alvin Kamara Is On Unexcused Leave From Saints Training Camp

Chris Vinel

Less than two weeks before kicking off the 2020 season, the Atlanta Falcons’ chief rival is missing one of its biggest playmakers.

And his absence is unexcused.

New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara did not attend the last three days of training camp because of a contractual dispute, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Earlier this month, Kamara said he wasn’t worried about an extension.

“As far as contracts go, I’m not concerned with contract talks at all,” Kamara said. “Me and my agent talked briefly about it, and I told him, ‘Don’t tell me anything about a contract until stuff is happening and there’s something I need to know.’ If I was my own agent, then I would have everything to tell you guys about a contract, but I’m not. I don’t talk [with the front office] about contracts, I don’t talk to coaches about contracts.”

Apparently, Kamara’s mindset shifted last week. He has one year and $2.1 million remaining on his rookie agreement. Latavius Murray ranks as the Saints' highest-paid running back with a base salary of $2.95 million.

Kamara, one of the league’s premier dual-threats out of the backfield, posted 797 rushing yards and 533 receiving yards last season. In two games against Atlanta, he ran for a combined 85 yards on 15 carries and did not score a touchdown.

Other Ways To Follow Us

Join the Falcon Report Community!

Subscribe to the Dirty Birds Podcast! Available on iTunes, Spotify, Google Podcasts, iHeart Radio

Follow us on Twitter & Instagram!

Like and Follow Falcon Report on Facebook 

THANKS FOR READING FALCON REPORT
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Report: Chicago Bears Won't Name Starting QB Until Week 1

Who will start at quarterback for the Chicago Bears this season?

Dave Holcomb

Saving The Falcons: Now Atlanta Falcons Can Use Fake Crowd Noise After NFL Once Sacked Them For Doing Same Thing

The Atlanta Falcons must deal with no fans at Mercedes-Benz Stadium through at least their opening two home games against the Seattle Seahawks and the Chicago Bears.

Terence Moore

Dirty Birds Podcast Episode 30: Who Should The Falcons Target In The Clutch?

Julio Jones, Todd Gurley and Earl Thomas are topics on this week's Dirty Birds Podcast.

Chris Vinel

Damontae Kazee Is Playing His Role Well In The Falcons Secondary

The Atlanta Falcons Safety Damontae Kazee Has Found His Role In the Falcons Secondary

Christian Crittenden

The Falcons Secondary Needs To Be The Catalyst For A Successful Season

The Falcons need some spice to make their team pop, and the secondary might have the answers.

Malik Brown

Mykal Walker Is Improving Day By Day At Training Camp

Atlanta Falcons Rookie Linebacker Mykal Walker has been running reps with the forst team defense during NFL training camp

Christian Crittenden

How High Can Julio Jones Climb On The All-Time Receiving List?

Daniel Comer

Atlanta Falcons Place Steven Means On Reserve/COVID-19 List

The Falcons' defensive end is the first player on the team to go on the reserve/COVID-19 list since the beginning of camp.

Zach Hood

Matt Hennessy Starts At Left Guard In Scrimmage, Leaves With 'Banged' Knee

The Atlanta Falcons 2020 third-round pick appears to be in line for the starting left guard job, if healthy.

Zach Hood

Atlanta's Falcon Report News Update! August 29th, 2020

Here's all the Atlanta Falcons' news you missed since Wednesday August 26th!

Christopher Smitherman II