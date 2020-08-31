Alvin Kamara Is On Unexcused Leave From Saints Training Camp

Less than two weeks before kicking off the 2020 season, the Atlanta Falcons’ chief rival is missing one of its biggest playmakers.

And his absence is unexcused.

New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara did not attend the last three days of training camp because of a contractual dispute, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Earlier this month, Kamara said he wasn’t worried about an extension.

“As far as contracts go, I’m not concerned with contract talks at all,” Kamara said. “Me and my agent talked briefly about it, and I told him, ‘Don’t tell me anything about a contract until stuff is happening and there’s something I need to know.’ If I was my own agent, then I would have everything to tell you guys about a contract, but I’m not. I don’t talk [with the front office] about contracts, I don’t talk to coaches about contracts.”

Apparently, Kamara’s mindset shifted last week. He has one year and $2.1 million remaining on his rookie agreement. Latavius Murray ranks as the Saints' highest-paid running back with a base salary of $2.95 million.

Kamara, one of the league’s premier dual-threats out of the backfield, posted 797 rushing yards and 533 receiving yards last season. In two games against Atlanta, he ran for a combined 85 yards on 15 carries and did not score a touchdown.

