Damon Arnette's senior season paid off

Brady Pfister

Damon Arnette stayed in school. And it paid off.

The former Ohio State corner played opposite of current Falcon defensive back Kendall Sheffield in Columbus during the 2018 season and put up a solid, yet inconsistent junior season.

On the brink of entering the NFL Draft and forego his final year of eligibility, Arnette received a phone call.

Hall of Fame receiver, and former Buckeye, Cris Carter was on the other end with a simple message: Stick around.

“He said, ‘Man, I don’t care what your NFL grade was, you’re not no All-American,’” Arnette told Dan Hope of Eleven Warriors. “He said that as I was on my way to Columbus to get the rest of my things to leave, and that just weighed really heavy on my heart, and he was right.”

So Arnette made a last minute, surprising decision to use his final year of eligibility and play out his senior season.

Turns out, Carter had a point.

According to Pro Football Focus, Arnette allowed opposing quarterbacks to complete 67.4 percent of their passes against him in 2018. In 2019, he shaved that down to 45.1% of balls thrown his way for only 279 yards.

Though former teammate Jeff Okudah rightfully receives media buzz as the next great corner to come out of Ohio State, Arnette’s return to the Scarlet and Grey proved pivotal for the eventual Big Ten Champions-- the senior collected 35 tackles, eight pass break-ups and an interception for a touchdown on his way to earning second-team All Big Ten accolades.

At the next level, the best asset that the Florida-native Arnette has at his disposal is good size, checking in at 6-foot and 195 pounds with the ability to cover receivers both in the slot and on the outside. He uses his frame to not only fly up in run support, but also possesses violent hands in press coverage.

The knock against Arnette is that he benefitted at Ohio State from playing in the shadow of other great defenders, including edge rusher Chase Young. His raw speed doesn’t blow anyone away, either--Arnette ran a 4.56 40-yard dash at the NFL Combine, leading some scouts to believe he is best-suited as a zone cornerback in the NFL.

According to NFL.com, Arnette has the potential to be a solid backup with the upside of a starter in the professional ranks. He could be a player the Falcons target on the second day of the draft, especially if they choose to address the pass-rush or linebacker early on.

With the recent additions of Dante Fowler Jr., Todd Gurley and Hayden Hurst, Atlanta’s focus now shifts towards defensive back in the draft. Arnette could be a prime candidate to fill this need. 

The Falcons sign former XFL tight end

Khari Lee, who most recently played for the DC Defenders of the XFL, followed in the footsteps of PJ Walker, DeMarquis Gates and Cavon Walker by signing an NFL contract. Atlanta now has four tight ends on its roster.

Chris Vinel

The Falcons need Isaiah Oliver to step forward in 2020

The Falcons may need an infusion of talent at their cornerback spots, but with some coaching there are internal options.

Jeremy Johnson

Saving the Falcons: Excited new guys and logo colors

A lot of has happened for Falcons fans this past week. Here are three of the biggest talking points of the week.

Rashad Milligan

Analysis: Falcons to sign Dante Fowler Jr.

Last week, the Atlanta Falcons and free agent pass rusher Dante Fowler Jr. reportedly agreed to a three-year contract worth up to $48 million. Will it be enough to revive the Falcons' pass rush?

Zach Hood

VIDEO: Dad, Demi, and First Downs

In this edition of Dad, Demi and First Downs, you'll hear about the NFL collective bargaining agreement (CBA) and the recent transactions of the Atlanta Falcons.

William B. Carver

William B. Carver

Falcons reportedly to sign WR Laquon Treadwell

The Falcons have added more first-round talent to their offense. WSB's Zach Klein first reported that the Atlanta Falcons will sign former Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Laquon Treadwell. Josina Anderson adds that it's a one-year deal for the 2016 No. 23 overall pick.

Zach Hood

Footballfan55

NFL Draft planned for studio, won’t happen in Las Vegas

Amid the spread of the novel coronavirus, how should the NFL carry out the 2020 Draft?

Chris Vinel

Falcons re-signing Blidi Wreh-Wison to one-year deal

The Falcons were short at cornerback after releasing Desmond Trufant, so they re-signed Blidi Wreh-Wilson to a one-year deal.

Malik Brown

Footballfan55

VIDEO: Hurst provides cash friendly alternative to Hooper

Is Hayden Hurst set to be an upgrade over departed Austin Hooper?

Jeremy Johnson

VIDEO: Saving the Falcons: Todd Gurley? OK

Did the Falcon make the right move to get Todd Gurley? After the Atlanta Falcons whacked running back Devonta Freeman following six seasons with the team, they found enough money despite their shaky salary cap situation to sign Gurley to a one-year deal for $5 million.

Terence Moore