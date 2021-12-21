Arthur Smith Protects OL better then they Protect Matt Ryan

The Atlanta Falcons were dominated in the trenches again last week against the San Francisco 49ers. It's a recurring theme for these Falcons that a team with a strong defensive front can end any real offensive threat with just four players.

That was the case again on Sunday as the Falcons were just one of five in the red zone, rushed for just 2.7 yards per carry, gave up three sacks and 10 quarterback hits.

Matt Ryan has been hit more than any quarterback in the NFL, and he extended his lead against the 49ers in a category you don't want to lead.

Arthur Smith had seen progress on the offensive line the last few weeks, but the Falcons regressed against a strong front four of the 49ers.

"Certainly, we had felt the last couple of weeks we had been playing better," said Smith. "I’d argue Carolina has a pretty physical defense, and I think they were second in the league at the time when we played them. We went up there and played pretty well, especially upfront."

"It was kind of the polar opposite this week. You look at going up to Carolina, I thought we played really well on both sides of the line of scrimmage. Go out to San Francisco or Santa Clara, and they got after us on both sides of the line of scrimmage."

"We’ve made progress, certainly, yesterday wasn't what we wanted. We'll continue to work at it. We’ll continue to look at every option on the table. Like everything we're trying to do, we're trying to improve this football team, but they certainly won the game upfront."

One hole on the offensive line will make it hard to be an effective offense. With two holes, the offense is dead in the water.

Right tackles Kaleb McGary and left guard Jalen Mayfield received pass blocking grades from Pro Football Focus (PFF) of 21.0 and 29.7 respectively. Center Matt Hennessey received a 46.9, right guard Chris Lindstrom a 51.0, and left tackle Jake Matthews a 66.3.

Matthews 66.3 would fall into the "fair" category. Lindstrom and Hennessey get failing grades, while McGary and Mayfield reside in the "what were you even doing out there?" realm.

Smith admitted the struggles on the line affect the Falcons ability to move the ball, but he protected the unit in his press conference better than the unity protects Matt Ryan on the field.

"You're playing in situations where you're trying to get the best matchups you can," said Smith. "There's challenges every week. I’m not into you know, rationalizing, making excuses. I try to deal with the reality [which] is we're trying to build this."

"As you build a game plan and where you're trying to attack yesterday, we knew [Nick] Bosa was a terrific player. For the most part, I thought that McGary did a pretty good job. We got knocked off the spot. He’s a tenacious rusher, he slithered back, and he gets a sack-fumble. He makes a game-changing play. So, you're sitting there trying to think, well 90 percent of the time we’ve got it pretty good."

"[Arik] Armstead played an unbelievable game. He’s starting to affect it. So, you’ve got to adapt as you go series to series. I just deal with the reality of the current matchups and situations. I’m not sitting here saying oh, I wish we could do this. There’s a lot of things I wish we could do. That’s every year."

"It’s never going to be perfect."

On the season, Mayfield is ranked the 76th guard of 81 who have accumulated enough snaps to be eligible by PFF, and McGary is ranked the No. 62 of 83 offensive tackles.

No, it's never going to be perfect, but just upgrading two of the positions on the offensive line to "below average" would be a massive improvement from the "horrific" we watched on Sunday.

The Falcons currently have the No. 9 pick in the 2022 NFL Draft and a total of four of the first 73 picks. The Falcons must address their deficiencies on the offensive line in the draft and free agency going into 2022, or it's going to be more of the same on offense next year.

