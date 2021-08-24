What's The Plan For The Falcons' Rookie Offensive Linemen?

Falcons head coach Arthur Smith is pleased with the development of rookie offensive linemen Jalen Mayfield and Drew Dalman.

The Atlanta Falcons drafted two offensive linemen in the 2021 draft, and both are getting valuable experience in the preseason.

The Falcons used a third-round pick on Jalen Mayfield out of Michigan and a fourth-round pick on Drew Dalman from Stanford. Both rookies have gotten extensive looks this preseason and have cross-trained at multiple positions.

Head coach Arthur Smith is using the preseason as an evaluation tool for young players and roster battles. He isn't overly concerned with the game results against the Tennessee Titans and Miami Dolphins. Instead he's pleased to get opportunities for his young players, particularly his linemen.

"Those reps are invaluable for those guys," Smith said. "You build more confidence when they're out there and they're playing in those game like situations and the practices last week. We feel pretty good about the way they're developing."

Mayfield got an early look at right tackle while starter Kaleb McGary missed the beginning of camp with an injury. But with his profile of being a physical run blocker with a 6'5" and 320 pound frame, his fastest path to playing time may be at guard. That's where he started and had some success on Saturday night against the Dolphins.

Dalman started at center on Saturday against Miami and looked impressive, particularly on Atlanta first drive that ended with a field goal. He has seen time at guard during training camp and the preseason as well.

Smith has said he will dress eight offensive linemen on game days. If Mayfield and Dalman continue to improve and show their versatility, they could quickly find themselves among the eight Smith relies on Sundays and in the five that take the field.