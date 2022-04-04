A.J. Brown Trade: Can Atlanta Reunite Star Wide Receiver With Marcus Mariota?

The Atlanta Falcons have the chance to add one of the best young receivers in the game.

Tennesee Titans wide receiver A.J. Brown's first NFL touchdown came against the Atlanta Falcons in Week 4 of his rookie season back in 2019.

A.J. Brown A.J. Brown Marcus Mariota

The player that threw him that touchdown just so happens to be new Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota.

Since they linked up for the first part of Brown's career, the players have gone in opposite directions. While Mariota's career has spun into uncertainty, Brown's has elevated him into the category of best receivers in the game.

And as one of the best receivers in the game, Brown will be due a massive contract extension this spring. But will the Titans reward him with that money? If they don't, they'll probably look to trade him.

This offseason, anything is possible.

The NFL has already seen two blockbuster deals involving wide receivers -- Davante Adams to Las Vegas and Tyreek Hill to Miami. Tennessee might be flirting with the idea of moving Brown and Atlanta could have their eyes on him.

Any starting wide receiver in trade rumors should catch Atlanta's interest. The team lost its top two wide receivers from last season in Calvin Ridley and Russell Gage and have replaced them with backups Damiere Byrd, KhaDarel Hodge and Auden Tate.

Damiere Byrd Arthur Smith, Marcus Mariota Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports Calvin Ridley

The connection with his former quarterback Mariota and offensive coordinator Arthur Smith should only enhance the Brown-to-Atlanta idea.

Atlanta has a chance to explore options to add another weapon and bring the offense to the next level.

Whether that is in the draft or through a trade is yet to be seen. Garrett Wilson and Drake London are top-notch prospects that could be available at the No. 8 pick for Atlanta.

But it's almost always less risky to take on a proven veteran than a rookie, and Brown has shown that he can consistently contribute week in and week out. So, instead of asking why, maybe the Falcons should be asking, "Why not?"