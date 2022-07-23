Falcons Betting Odds: How Many Games is Atlanta Favored In This Season?

Expectations are low for the Atlanta Falcons ahead of the 2022 campaign.

Following the trade that sent former league MVP Matt Ryan to the Indianapolis Colts, the Falcons have fully embraced a rebuild that could result in the franchise finishing towards the bottom next season.

BetOnline has released odds on 14 of the Falcons’ 17 games, and Atlanta is favored in only one contest — a Week 11 home match against the Chicago Bears on Nov. 20.

BetOnline has the Falcons underdogs in each game, especially matches against the rest of the NFC South. The recent release has Atlanta dropping all five contests against their divisional rivals, which includes a sweep against the New Orleans Saints and Carolina Panthers.

The top problem that appears to be holding the Falcons back in each match is their quarterback room. According to ESPN, Atlanta is entering the season with the league's worst quarterback corps.

Marcus Mariota will start the season as Atlanta's franchise quarterback, but it may not be long before coach Arthur Smith opts to see what the Falcons have in rookie Desmond Ridder.

Should Smith replace Mariota for Ridder, the rookie from Cincinnati will likely be starting under center by the Falcons' Week 11 match against the Bears.

The Bears are another team entering the season in a similar situation to the Falcons. Chicago finished last season with a 6-11 record, and the general public believes the Bears will replicate the same modest success in 2022.

Barring injuries, Chicago will start second-year prospect Justin Fields during their mid-season match inside Mercedes-Benz Stadium.