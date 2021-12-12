WATCH: Cordarrelle Patterson Puts Falcons On The Board vs. Panthers

The Falcons' offensive weapon comes through once again.

Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson is in the middle of the best season of his career.

The nine-year veteran found the end zone for the 10th time this season on a 5-yard rushing touchdown in the first quarter against the Carolina Panthers.

Patterson's touchdown capped off an 11-play, 75-yard drive to tie the game 7-7. The Falcons went three-and-out on their first drive while the Panthers scored on their opening drive.

During the drive, Patterson saw six touches but didn't see much success until he reached the red zone, picking up 11 yards on the final two carries.

To put things in perspective, Patterson scored nine touchdowns from 2015-2020 with the Minnesota Vikings, Oakland Raiders, New England Patriots and Chicago Bears. In his first season with the Falcons, he's already eclipsed that total from the past six seasons. This really fortifies Patterson's campaign for the Comeback Player of the Year Award.

Even though Patterson scored, wide receiver Russell Gage was the star of the drive, picking up three catches for 58 yards, including this 36-yard reception.

If the Falcons want to be consistent on offense, this is an incredibly simple formula that is effective in scoring. Patterson can take care of the ground game while Gage moves the chains through the air.

As long as Matt Ryan can make smart decisions and keep the ball in the Falcons' possession, the team can drum up some noise on offense.

The Falcons and Panthers are tied 7-7 at the end of the first quarter.