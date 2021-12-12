Skip to main content
    •
    December 12, 2021
    Publish date:

    WATCH: Cordarrelle Patterson Puts Falcons On The Board vs. Panthers

    The Falcons' offensive weapon comes through once again.
    Author:

    Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson is in the middle of the best season of his career.

    The nine-year veteran found the end zone for the 10th time this season on a 5-yard rushing touchdown in the first quarter against the Carolina Panthers.

    Patterson's touchdown capped off an 11-play, 75-yard drive to tie the game 7-7. The Falcons went three-and-out on their first drive while the Panthers scored on their opening drive.

    During the drive, Patterson saw six touches but didn't see much success until he reached the red zone, picking up 11 yards on the final two carries.

    Recommended Articles

    Cordarrelle Patterson vs Jaguars
    Play

    WATCH: Cordarrelle Patterson Puts Falcons On The Board vs. Panthers

    The Falcons' offensive weapon comes through once again.

    24 seconds ago
    Josh Rosen and Feleipe Franks Atlanta Falcons
    Play

    Falcons vs. Panthers Injuries & Inactives: Atlanta Change at QB

    The Atlanta Falcons are very healthy heading into a Week 14 matchup against the Carolina Panthers.

    1 hour ago
    pitts hurst
    Play

    LISTEN: Must-Win For Falcons?

    Locked On Falcons: Is This A Must-Win Game For the Falcons?

    Dec 11, 2021

    To put things in perspective, Patterson scored nine touchdowns from 2015-2020 with the Minnesota Vikings, Oakland Raiders, New England Patriots and Chicago Bears. In his first season with the Falcons, he's already eclipsed that total from the past six seasons. This really fortifies Patterson's campaign for the Comeback Player of the Year Award.

    Even though Patterson scored, wide receiver Russell Gage was the star of the drive, picking up three catches for 58 yards, including this 36-yard reception.

    If the Falcons want to be consistent on offense, this is an incredibly simple formula that is effective in scoring. Patterson can take care of the ground game while Gage moves the chains through the air.

    As long as Matt Ryan can make smart decisions and keep the ball in the Falcons' possession, the team can drum up some noise on offense.

    The Falcons and Panthers are tied 7-7 at the end of the first quarter.

    Cordarrelle Patterson vs Jaguars
    News

    WATCH: Cordarrelle Patterson Puts Falcons On The Board vs. Panthers

    24 seconds ago
    Josh Rosen and Feleipe Franks Atlanta Falcons
    News

    Falcons vs. Panthers Injuries & Inactives: Atlanta Change at QB

    1 hour ago
    pitts hurst
    News

    LISTEN: Must-Win For Falcons?

    Dec 11, 2021
    Cam Newton vs. Atlanta Falcons
    News

    LISTEN: Can Falcons Beat Panthers In Trenches?

    Dec 11, 2021
    Malik Willis Atlanta Falcons Mock Draft
    News

    NFL Draft: Why Falcons Should Trade Back for This QB

    Dec 11, 2021
    Cordarrelle Patterson vs Cowboys
    News

    Falcons At Panthers GAMEDAY: Atlanta Needs 100 Yards Rushing

    Dec 10, 2021
    Jonathan Bullard Atlanta Falcons Falcon Report SI
    News

    Falcons at Panthers: Final Falcons Injury Report

    Dec 10, 2021
    Grady Jarrett Jason Getz-USA TODAY Sports 2
    News

    Grady Jarrett Knows Big Key to Beating Panthers

    Dec 10, 2021